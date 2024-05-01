Who Is Eloy Casagrande? Slipknot Confirms Identity Of New Drummer

The Maggot family is excited about a lot that has been recently brought up by the masked men. While Slipknot was hitting those beer dispensers on stage, people were trying to figure out who might be the new man behind the drum kit.

Well, the psychosocials have revealed the identity. And it might be a familiar face, which, for obvious reasons, you won't be seeing live on stage.

Who is Slipknot's new drummer?

While people were coping with the departure of Slipknot’s decade-long drummer Jay Weinberg, they also seemed to wonder, Who would fit on the throne? More specifically, who would now step on the aggressive pedals of Joey Jordison?

Well, worry not, Maggots! He is none other than the former percussionist of another legendary metal act, Sepultura. Eloy Casagrande has now donned the mask and has become a member of Slipknot.

On April 30, 2024, the band officially revealed the name of one of their newest members through a social media post.

While adding a new band picture to their Instagram, the nu-metal act confirmed the big news by tagging Casagrande. He has been playing with Sepultura since 2011. However, in the early days of 2024, he quit to focus on "another project." He joined the Duality Act after the shocking firing of Jay Weinberg.

Now that the new drummer has been revealed, it is still a mystery about who’s the one to replace another oldest member of the band, Craig Jones.

Jones too, had departed the grand act in 2023, however, the identity of the new multi-instrumentalist has been still kept a secret.

Slipknot is on tour

Eloy Casagrande played his first two gigs with Slipknot last week. It was the super intimate performance at Pappy + Harriet's in Pioneertown, California, that happened on April 25, and then the second one was during the Las Vegas Sick New World concert.

However, those won't be the only concerts that will make you scream and start throwing jabs around, as Slipknot has also announced that they are hitting the road with the insane Knocked Loose.

The two heavy hitters will be on their Here Comes the Pain tour this summer. The tour also marks Slipknot's 25th anniversary of their self-titled album.

The maggot family has already been speculating that Casagrande would join the band following his departure from the Brazilian act. Nevertheless, the departure wasn’t the only hint, as the Iowa act had also posted a picture of a single and broken drumstick with the caption “Rehearsal.”

