Who is Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott? 5 things you need to know about the newlywed

Alaina Marie Scott, the daughter of the famous rapper Eminem got married with her long-time boyfriend Matt Moeller on June 9 in a dreamy wedding setting. With the presence of her loved ones including her sister Hailie Jade Scott by her side, Alaina took wedding vows with Matt in Detroit, Michigan. Having a huge fan following Instagram, Alaina maintains a good social personality with everyone. Here are 5 important things you need to know about Alaina Marie Scott.

Who is Alaina Marie Scott?

Alaina Marie Scott was born on May 3, 1993, in the United States. Her real name was Amanda at birth. She is the daughter of Kimberly’s twin sister (Eminem’s ex-wife), Dawn Scott. After her mother’s death, Eminem took ‘full custody’ of Alaina. To be precise, Alaina is the adopted daughter of the rapper. Even though she is Eminem’s niece, the rapper has always adored her like his daughter.

Mother of Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott

Alaina’s mother Dawn Scott, who was the twin sister of Eminem’s ex-wife Kimberly, reportedly died of a suspected drug overdose in 2016. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Eminem, who is also known as Marshall Mathers once said, “I have full custody of my niece. My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at.”

Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott's siblings

Eminem and his ex-wife Kim have a daughter together named, Hailie Jade Scott. Hailie is the sister of Alaina Scott. Alaina’s mother had two more sons - Adam Scott and Patric Scott. However, Kim Scott has a daughter with Eric Hartter called Stevie Laine Mathers. It is reported that Eminem is also the adoptive father of the 21-year-old Stevie.

Alaina Marie Scott is a popular face on social media

Apart from being the adopted daughter of Eminem, Alaina has a huge fan following on her Instagram account with over 90 thousand followers. She is a mental health advocate who not only loves to talk about body positivity but also enjoys traveling in her leisure time.

Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott’s husband

As mentioned above, Alaina got married to her long-time boyfriend Matt Moeller on June 9. Her husband is the CEO & President of Divergent Alliance. She is excited to begin her life as Mrs. Moeller as she shared a beautiful post on her Instagram after their marriage. The post read, “June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life… in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours.”

