Who is Emma Heming? Here's everything you need to know about Bruce Willis' wife

Right after the announcement of his failing health, the audience shifted attention towards his wife, Emma Heming , who has been through thick and thin with him during his journey for more than 10 years.

Bruce Willis , the "Die Hard" actor who has delivered back-to-back hits and made a significant mark in the action film industry, appears to be in poor health. Back in 2022, the actor announced his retirement from the world of cinema after suffering from aphasia, which did not end there. The 67-year-old actor's family recently announced that he has frontotemporal dementia.

The couple had their first encounter in 2007 at the gym, and then they met again, which was a surprising coincidence for a film. After a while, the couple sealed their relationship with a kiss in Turks and Caicos. where the actor's ex-wife, Demi Moore, and her then-husband, Ashton Kutcher, were also present.

All about Emma Heming’s life and career, from being a good wife to Bruce Willis:

Emma Heming Willis, who was born in Malta, moved to London when her parents got divorced. Marking her name and fame by winning certain beauty contests, she took her first step as a model. During this time, Heming walked in numerous fashion shows in New York, Paris, and Milan.In addition to this, she also walked for major brands such as Victoria's Secret, Channel, Valentino, and Dior by being featured in fashion magazines until she began her career in acting in 2007.

That was the same year the lovebirds met for the first time, when they ran into each other in the gym because they shared the same personal trainer, which heightened their feelings. Ever since then, the couple has been through all the odds.

With Bruce Willis's declining health, Emma Heming has stood by him, protecting, caring for, and nurturing him. It is said that the real feelings of a person are mapped only during the bad times, which is what Emma Heming stands for. She is standing like a rock for Bruce Willis by being a good partner.