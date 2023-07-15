Who is Emma Krokdal? 5 things to know about Rocky star Dolph Lundgren’s 25 year old wife

Dolph Lundgren, famous for his roles in iconic films like Rocky IV and Creed II, has seemingly tied the knot with personal trainer Emma Krokdal. Despite their significant age difference of 40 years, the couple's relationship has garnered attention and curiosity. While vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, Dolph Lundgren, 65, was spotted with Emma Krokdal, 25, alongside his daughters Ida, 27, and Greta, 21. Instagram highlights shared by Ida hinted at an intimate celebration of their wedding. A photo showed Lundgren and Krokdal wearing wedding rings, exuding joy and love. The couple, dressed in white, captured the moment with smiles and a sense of bliss. Additional videos showcased a lively party by an infinity pool, complete with dancing, singing, and fireworks, creating an atmosphere of celebration.

ALSO READ: Did DDG just diss girlfriend Halle Bailey in new song? Fans think so

Relationship origins

Emma Krokdal is a personal trainer who captured the heart of Dolph Lundgren, known for his roles in Rocky IV and Creed II. The couple tied the knot after a brief period of courtship, showcasing their love and commitment.

Age difference between Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal

With a notable age difference of 40 years, Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren have sparked curiosity. Despite the significant gap, Lundgren has praised Krokdal's maturity and resilience, highlighting her life experiences and personal growth. During an interview on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," Lundgren praised Krokdal's maturity, describing her as "an angel that was sent down to help me."

ALSO READ: Vanderpump Rules: THIS is how much intensive therapy cost Raquel Leviss; the amount may SHOCK you

Wedding celebration for Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal

The couple's wedding took place during a luxurious vacation in Mykonos, Greece. Intimate party moments captured on social media revealed the joyous occasion, with Lundgren, Krokdal, and their loved ones celebrating amidst picturesque scenery.

Emma Krokdal: Stepping into a blended family

Alongwith their own journey, Emma Krokdal embraces the role of stepmother to Lundgren's two daughters, Ida and Greta, from his previous marriage. Their family dynamic adds another layer of love and connection to their story.

Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren resilience

Dolph Lundgren's revelation about his secret battle with cancer over the past eight years highlights the couple's resilience. Despite health obstacles, they remain united, supporting each other through thick and thin.

ALSO READ: Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas; How to stream the documentary for free? Here’s everything you need to know