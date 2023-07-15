Who is Emma Krokdal? 5 things to know about Rocky star Dolph Lundgren’s 25 year old wife

Get to know Emma Krokdal, the wife of renowned actor Dolph Lundgren, as we uncover key details about their relationship.

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Jul 15, 2023
Dolph Lundgren (imdb)
Key Highlight

  • Dolph Lundgren has seemingly tied the knot with personal trainer Emma Krokdal
  • Instagram highlights shared by Ida hinted at an intimate celebration of their wedding

Dolph Lundgren, famous for his roles in iconic films like Rocky IV and Creed II, has seemingly tied the knot with personal trainer Emma Krokdal. Despite their significant age difference of 40 years, the couple's relationship has garnered attention and curiosity. While vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, Dolph Lundgren, 65, was spotted with Emma Krokdal, 25, alongside his daughters Ida, 27, and Greta, 21. Instagram highlights shared by Ida hinted at an intimate celebration of their wedding. A photo showed Lundgren and Krokdal wearing wedding rings, exuding joy and love. The couple, dressed in white, captured the moment with smiles and a sense of bliss. Additional videos showcased a lively party by an infinity pool, complete with dancing, singing, and fireworks, creating an atmosphere of celebration.

idaslundgren/instagram

Relationship origins

 Emma Krokdal is a personal trainer who captured the heart of Dolph Lundgren, known for his roles in Rocky IV and Creed II. The couple tied the knot after a brief period of courtship, showcasing their love and commitment.

Age difference between Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal

With a notable age difference of 40 years, Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren have sparked curiosity. Despite the significant gap, Lundgren has praised Krokdal's maturity and resilience, highlighting her life experiences and personal growth. During an interview on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," Lundgren praised Krokdal's maturity, describing her as "an angel that was sent down to help me."

idaslundgren/instagram

Wedding celebration for Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal

The couple's wedding took place during a luxurious vacation in Mykonos, Greece. Intimate party moments captured on social media revealed the joyous occasion, with Lundgren, Krokdal, and their loved ones celebrating amidst picturesque scenery.

Emma Krokdal: Stepping into a blended family

Alongwith their own journey, Emma Krokdal embraces the role of stepmother to Lundgren's two daughters, Ida and Greta, from his previous marriage. Their family dynamic adds another layer of love and connection to their story.

Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren resilience

Dolph Lundgren's revelation about his secret battle with cancer over the past eight years highlights the couple's resilience. Despite health obstacles, they remain united, supporting each other through thick and thin.

FAQs

Does Sylvester Stallone like Dolph Lundgren?
After having a role alongside Stallone in the first three installments, it's been revealed that both will return in the upcoming sequel, The Expendables 4, which primarily follows Jason Statham's character.
What happened to Dolph Lundgren?
What Happened to Dolph Lundgren After His Cancer Diagnosis? He had six more tumors removed from his body before doctors hit him with some more devastating news — they found another tumor on his liver. The tumor grew to the size of a lemon, leaving surgeons unable to remove it.
Is Sylvester Stallone done with Rocky?
In a piece for Men's Health, Stallone stated that he will no longer be involved in the Rocky films moving forward as long as one-time friend and producer of the first film, Irwin Winkler, is involved in the project.
