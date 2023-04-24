Who is Emma Laird, Joe Alwyn's co-star who he was hanging out with after Taylor Swift split? 5 things to know

The British actor – Joe Alwyn has been keeping a low profile ever since the news of his split with Taylor Swift broke out. The heart throb couple allegedly broke up after dating for six years which even concerned fans about Swift’s well-being.

As Taylor Swift has been busy with her Eras Tour, Joe Alwyn was spotted with his The Brutalist costar Emma Laird in Hungary around the time news of the split broke out. Emma Laird also shared a picture of Alwyn on her Instagram, which made her at the receiving end of Swifties backlash.

Here are five things to know about Emma Laird, Joe Alwyn's co-star who he was hanging out with after his split with Taylor Swift.

About Emma Laird

1. Emma Laird is working with Jeremy Renner

According to Variety, she almost gave up on her acting career after losing out on Gossip Girl reboot. However, she decided to work harder and soon landed the role in Mayor of Kingstown alongside Jeremy Renner.

2. Laird is a model

Sneak peek at Emma Laird’s Instagram will show that she is a model who has been living off her natural beauty. This gorgeous actress has worked with the brightest and best names in the fashion industry.

3. Emma plays guitar

Just like Taylor Swift, Emma Laird can also play a guitar eloquently. She has also posted a clip on her social media while playing a guitar.

4. Emma Laird supported Joe Alwyn through his breakup

Joe Alwyn and Emma Laird have been reportedly hanging out together in Hungary while shooting for The Brutalist. According to The Sun, ‘Emma has been there for Joe since news of his split from Taylor emerged. Joe struggles with fame and enjoys hanging out with Emma’.

5. Swifties backlash

Emma Laird received backlash from Swifties after she shared a picture of Joe Alwyn standing by the electric scooter. Fans claimed that the actress was taking digs at Taylor Swift by referencing her famous feud with Scooter Braun.

