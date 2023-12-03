Who is Emma Stone's husband Dave McCary? Exploring his life, career, and relationship with the actress

Saturday Night Live has been a place for celebrity romances, which have propelled to a beautiful married life. The same can be said about the Five-time SNL host Emma Stone who got more than just laughs from appearing on the show as she married one of its writers, Dave McCary. He is an American comedian, writer, and director who directed The Amazing Spider-Man actress in a sketch called Wells for Boys.

Who is Emma Stone married to?

Back in 2016, the actress hosted Saturday Night Live and met David Lawrence McCary for the first time as he directed a segment on the show. One year later, she attended the premiere of Dave's directorial debut Brigsby Bear, and the two rumored couple were spotted leaving together. After dating for around two years, Dave McCary posted on Instagram a picture with Emma Stone announcing his wedding, showing off her pearl engagement ring.

After doing sketch comedy at the University of Southern California, McCary joined the SNL team as segment director, where he worked for five seasons, through 2018, directing pre-taped sketches. From his college days, he met future creative partners Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, and Nick Rutherford together, they formed the sketch group Good Neighbor in 2007.

What does Emma Stone's husband Dave McCary do?

Despite having an established career as a director for years, Dave McCary started a production company with Emma Stone in the summer of 2020. The couple announced the launch of Fruit Tree, "a new film/TV production banner that launches with a two-year first-look TV deal at A24," according to Deadline . So far, the couple has produced When You Finish Saving the World, Problemista, I Saw the TV Glow, and the TV show The Curse. With the project, the couple intends to produce projects across scripted, documentary, and unscripted formats.

