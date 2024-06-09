Who Is Eric Braeden? Know More About The Young And The Restless Star Amid His Appearance At 51st Daytime Emmy Awards

Eric Braeden recently appeared at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards, donning his finest fashionable attire. The 83-year-old actor received a nomination for Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor for his hugely popular role of Victor Newman in the CBS soap opera. His nomination announcement came two decades after he last won in 1998 for the same role. Read on to learn more about Braeden and his celebrated acting career.



Eric Braeden appeared at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards

Eric Braeden is a legendary German actor. He began his acting career in the 1960s and has since consistently appeared in several fantastic films and TV shows, establishing himself as an A-list actor. In 2007, he was honored with a star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk Of Fame. His notable projects include Escape from the Planet of the Apes, The Adulteress, Titanic, and the 1970 sci-fi thriller Colossus: The Forbin Project.

Recently, he arrived at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards wearing a classic black suit. He looked dashing as he showed up at the awards ceremony years after last winning the Emmy Award for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his extraordinary portrayal of Victor Newman in The Young and the Restless.

Now, decades later, the actor again received a nomination for Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor for his role of Victor Newman, but he didn't win the award this year.

In a recent interview with the Michael Fairman Channel, the actor gushed about his nomination news, stating he "feels good about it." Braeden also shared his thoughts on the Emmy's voting policy, explaining that he hadn't submitted "any stuff for more than ten years," noting, "because I didn’t believe in the voting process."

Eric Braeden opened up about playing Victor Newman

In a previous interview with People magazine, Eric Braeden shared his thoughts on playing the character of Victor Newman for four decades on The Young and the Restless.

He revealed that he was not interested in playing the role, saying, “To be honest with you, I was not particularly interested. I really wasn’t. I’m not saying that to play it down. I was very trepidatious about it. I didn’t even know what a soap was."

Braeden continued by saying how his role has impacted people's lives: “When I do a public appearance or whatever, thousands come. They come with their grandmothers, who have watched the show for 40 years. It’s very touching. It’s made a deep impression on them."

Eric Braeden has been married to Dale Russell since 1966. The couple is proud parents to director Christian Gudegast.