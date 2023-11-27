Who is Eric McCormack's estranged wife, Janet Leigh? Exploring her life, career, and their relationship as couple files for divorce

Divorce among Hollywood couples is quite common. But it’s rare when a couple heads for a divorce after years of marriage. Eric McCormack and Janet Leigh are one such couple who are heading for divorce after 26 years of marriage.

Why are Janet Leigh and Eric McCormack heading for a divorce?

Janet Leigh filed for divorce on 22nd November in Los Angeles. The reason cited by the actress was the irreconcilable differences that had developed between the couple. Eric McCormack and Janet Leigh met on the set of Lonesome Dove in 1994. Janet was an assistant director in the show while Eric was one of the lead actors. The duo started dating secretly with none of their crew members having any knowledge of it.

"She was the assistant director," Eric revealed to The Guardian in 2007. "I was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted. I'd been dating actresses but Janet was different. She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck ... At first she wasn't too keen. She knew actors are a lot of work: it would be like taking your work home with you. But I managed to convince her. We had a secret affair in the first season. I mean, dating crew! Actually, it was much worse for her, because she wasn't supposed to give any of the actors preferential treatment."

The pair eventually got married in 1997 when Eric had gained some stardom from his role in Will and Grace.

ALSO READ: Debra Messing claims Will & Grace executives wanted her to wear 'chicken cutlets' at first outfit fitting

Janet Leigh and Eric McCormack as parents

In her divorce filing, Janet has asked for spousal support as well as her attorney’s fees to be paid up. She shares a 21-year-old son Finnigan with McCormack. She has also asked for an equal division of the couple’s properties. Both of them have not yet addressed the split in public though. While talking to The Guardian in 2007, Eric opened up about his views on parenting as well.

"I'm torn about late parenting. I believe people should spend their twenties living and having fun and not having any regrets later," he said. "I also think people in their thirties generally make better parents but so many of my friends are having trouble -- myself included -- as fathers get older. My son was born when I was 38” the actor had shared.

Further details about the split are yet to be released and more will be known as the divorce proceedings start.

ALSO READ: From Gossip Girl to You : Top 5 Penn Badgley must-watch movies and series with ratings