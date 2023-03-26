Who is Erin Darke? Everything you need to know about Daniel Radcliffe’s pregnant girlfriend

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are due to become parents this year. Yes, you read that right! The 33-year-old actor and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together. The duo first sparked dating rumors in 2013 while filming ‘Kill Your Darlings’ and the two have been together for a decade. However, the couple has kept their relationship a secret ever since.

Erin Darke's pregnancy:

The news of their pregnancy made headlines recently when a fan page of Harry Potter shared an image on Instagram which featured Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke. In this picture, Erin's baby bump was visible as the couple went out on a walk. She was wearing a black top and paired it with black bottoms, whereas Daniel was wearing a blue jacket and teamed it up with black pants and a yellow woolen cap. As soon as these pictures were shared on Instagram, they went viral within a blink of an eye.

Fans flooded the comment section and expressed their excitement. One fan commented, “Omg !! Wow !! I am so super excited and happy for them !!! Another user commented, “They are gonna be such incredible amazing parents”. A third user commented, "Imagine saying “my dad is Daniel Radcliffe.” Ardent fans of the couple are super excited to see their favorite stars embrace parenthood.

Who is Erin Darke?

Erin Darke is an American actress who is best known for her roles in series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Good Girls Revolt, and Dietland. The actress has also appeared in Oscar-nominated movies such as Still Alice and Love & Mercy. She hails from Michigan and did her graduation from the University of Michigan-Flint. After completing her graduation from college, the actress moved to New York City and decided to pursue acting full-time. Darke met Radcliffe on the sets of ‘Kill Your Darlings’ in 2012.

