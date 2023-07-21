Who is Ethan Slater? 5 things about the Wicked co-star Ariana Grande is rumored to be dating

Ariana Grande, who has reportedly parted ways from her husband Dalton Gomez, is rumored to be dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. As per reports, Grande and Ethan started dating during the production of Wicked. While the speculation about their dating has sent fans into a frenzy, there's more to Ethan than just heart-eyed emojis and love songs. Let us tell you all we know about Grande’s rumored man.

Who is Ethan Slater?

Born on June 2, 1992, Slater hails from Washington, D.C., USA. He was born to Jewish parents Jay Slater and Ellen Goldmuntz, and was raised in a conservative Jewish household, which instilled in him a strong cultural background and sense of identity.

Slater’s journey on the silver screen: A talented actor, songwriter, and more

Ethan Slater's rise to fame began with a bang when he took on the iconic role of SpongeBob SquarePants in ‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.’ His boundless energy, impeccable comic timing, and remarkable singing voice made him an instant hit with audiences of all ages. Beyond his Broadway success, Slater's versatility shines through in various creative endeavors. As a gifted songwriter and composer, he has crafted original songs and compositions that showcase his storytelling abilities through music. Slater's passion for the arts goes beyond his personal achievements, as he actively advocates for arts education, striving to provide opportunities for aspiring artists to pursue their dreams.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande’s ex Dalton Gomez dating someone new after recent split with the singer; Source claims

Slater’s role in the highly anticipated adaptation Wicked

Adding to his impressive list of accomplishments, Slater continues to soar with his involvement in the highly anticipated adaptation of the hit musical, Wicked. Set to grace the silver screen in two parts, in November 2024 and November 2025; alongside none other than Ariana Grande, the film promises to be a cinematic delight for theater folks and moviegoers alike. The film features Slater in the role of Boq, a Munchkin who falls deeply in love with the character portrayed by none other than pop sensation Ariana Grande.

As anticipation builds for the release of Wicked, fans are curious to witness Slater's performance alongside Grande, igniting the rumors of a potential romance between the two stars.

Ethan's achievements

Ethan Slater's achievements are not limited to his SpongeBob days. His talent and hard work have earned him recognition both on and off Broadway. The multifaceted performer received a Drama Desk Award and a Tony Award nomination for his stellar Broadway debut. Slater's magnetic presence and undeniable talent continue to make him a sought-after actor and musician in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Ethan Slater's past relationships

The spotlight may focus on his rumored romance with Ariana Grande, but Slater's personal life has seen its share of love and friendship. Regardless of the rumors, Slater maintains a cordial relationship with his former high school classmate and wife, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son. Ethan Slater seems to carry the same level of maturity and warmth in his personal life, valuing connections and cherishing the people who have been part of his journey.

Whether fueled by whispers of a budding romance or his undeniable talent, Slater's star continues to rise, leaving an indelible mark on Broadway and beyond.

ALSO READ: Is Ariana Grande dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater amid split with Dalton Gomez? Find out