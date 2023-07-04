Who is Etta Ng? Here are 5 things to know about Jackie Chan’s estranged child

After a clip of legendary actor Jackie Chan and his on-screen daughter, Liu Haocun, crying from his 2023 movie Ride On went viral, fans have been curious about his relationship with his real daughter. Not many people know but Jackie Chan is father to an adult daughter named Etta Ng.

In this article, we will discuss some lesser known facts about Jackie Chan’s daughter Etta Ng.

About Etta Ng

Jackie Chan and Etta Ng do not have any relationship

Jackie Chan reportedly had an affair with Elaine Ng while he was married to his wife Joan Lin. Etta Ng or Xiao Long Nu was born to Jackie Chan and Elaine Ng in 1999.

Both Jackie and Etta have confirmed that they do not have a speaking relationship. Etta told E! News in 2015, “He is my biological father but he is not in my life. He never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father.”

Etta is a lesbian and queer

In 2017, Etta revealed on her social media account that she identifies as queer and lesbian. She also posted a gratitude note after receiving immense support from people in her comment section.

Etta Ng is married

In 2018, Etta Ng announced her marriage to social media influencer Andi Autumn. In her deleted post Etta wrote, “If you never give up on love and you put all your heart into the family you’ve dreamed of, an open mind and warm heart will guide you to happiness. If you never give up on love and you put all your heart into the family you’ve dreamed of, an open mind and warm heart will guide you to happiness.”

Etta claimed to be homeless

In a 2018 YouTube video, Andi Autumn and Etta Ng claimed that they have been homeless because of their homophobic parents. They also claimed that even government facilities, food banks, and community shelters were not helpful.

Jackie Chan admitted to neglecting his real daughter

Cinema Online reported that Jackie Chan admitted to not caring for her daughter while promoting the 2013 Police Story movie. Jackie told the site, “I can’t help myself but break into tears when filming scenes with Tian Jing because it will remind me of my Xiao Long Nu. I have neglected her for the longest time.”

