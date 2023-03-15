Who is Evelyn Lozada, a TV star who is ready to find love on Queens Court?

The premiere of the much-awaited show, Queens Court, is on its way. The series revolves around three single ladies who are looking for a suitable match. All three ladies need no introduction. Featuring reality TV star Evelyn Lozada, Grammy-nominated R&B star Tamar Braxton, and Nivea as chief protagonists, the show is set to hit the screens on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The trailer of the show is out and it looks like a promising watch.

Queens Court: 21 potential suitors for 3 ladies

A perfect amalgamation of love, romance, and drama, Queens Court is another dating show about real connections. This 10-episode series will feature three women and 21 prospective suitors who are competing for their love. It might be difficult for them to find love in public glare. Therefore, these women are looking for someone who can handle their fame, success as well as fortune. All in all, this show is worth a wholesome watch.

Evelyn Lozada: Here’s everything you need to know

The series will feature Evelyn Lozada and the other two women, who are no strangers to the television world. The American reality TV star and entrepreneur, Lozada, is best known for shows like Basketball wives and Livin’ Lozada. She is a mother of two and living in Florida at present. Besides, Lozada has appeared on a number of television shows throughout her career, including The Mo’Nique Show, Iyanla: Fix My Life, Today, The Insider, Ev, and Ocho, etc. She was married to footballer Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson but they split in the same year. Lozada has built an empire through her impressive television career and entrepreneurial achievements. Her net worth is $4 million.