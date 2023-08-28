Who is Firerose? 6 things to know about Billy Ray Cyrus' fiancée

Miley Cyrus recently released her new single, Used to be Young, and is in the talks once again. But more than her, it is her father who is more in the limelight. Well, Billy Ray Cyrus was the one who made the career for Miley in the first place. This time around, the father of the star is in the talks for his tie-up with the singer-songwriter, Firerose. All of the fans seem to be looking for who the singer is and how she happened to meet Cyrus in the first place. Well, without taking much of your time, here is everything to know about her.

Who is Firerose?

Firerose is a singer-songwriter who hails from Sydney, Australia, with a deep passion for music and a resilient journey. She collaborated with renowned musician Billy Ray Cyrus on their track New Day, launching her career and forging a unique bond. Her influences range from Sia to Australian rock bands like Powderfinger. Firerose's story is one of triumph over adversity, marked by her celebratory seven years of sobriety. Her engagement with Billy Ray Cyrus solidified their love, as they continued to create music and make red-carpet appearances together.

6 Things to know about Firerose

A Powderfinger fan

A quick look into the musical beginnings of the singer tells us that she takes inspiration from Australian rock bands like Powderfinger and INXS, reflecting her eclectic taste in music.

Musical lineage

Firerose comes from a family of symphony musicians, suggesting that her musical talents run in her blood.

Talented songwriter

The songs by Firerose are proof that she is a talented writer and has an eye for soulful lyrics.

Engaged to Billy Ray Cyrus

Firerose and Billy confirmed their engagement in November 2022, symbolizing their blossoming love and shared musical journey.

Sobriety Advocate

Firerose's journey to sobriety and her celebration of seven years clean have inspired others, offering hope and encouragement to those battling addiction.

Passionate musician

Firerose's pursuit of a musical career took her from her hometown in Sydney, Australia, to Los Angeles, California, where she embarked on her journey to create music that resonates across borders.

The world awaits the marriage of the two. As of the time of writing, there seems to be no update on when they are tying the knot. It will be interesting to see what the future holds in store for them. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

