Who Is Florence Brudenell-Bruce? All About Prince Harry's Rumored Ex As Her Relative Passes Away In Tragic Incident

A tragic event took place involving a relative of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, model Florence Brudenell-Bruce. The Marquess of Ailesbury, Michael Brudenell-Bruce, lost his life in a terrible accident at his home in London.

He fell fatally from his bedroom window while reaching out to touch his pet cat. He was 98 years old.

Reports of the accident that led to the demise of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend's relative

According to The Sun, the Marquess's partner for 36 years, Teresa Marshall de Paoli discovered him on Sunday evening having seemingly fallen onto the concrete patio that was beneath. Sadly, he died instantly upon hitting the ground.



The Marquess was found by Teresa when she was preparing dinner. She said she thought he looked as if he had been lying there for ages before she eventually found him. It is reported that as soon as she saw what had happened, Teresa immediately contacted emergency services.



She recalled how difficult it was when police initially treated it as a potential crime scene despite no foul play being suspected yet. Subsequently, she had an opportunity to say goodbye to her beloved partner which was filled with deep emotions.



Teresa revealed some details of what happened and explained that her Marquess might have slipped over while trying to help their pet cat Honeybun who had got herself stuck somewhere. Nevertheless, paramedics were on scene shortly but they couldn’t do anything to save him.



Afterward, Lady Kathryn Brudenell Bruce came to support Teresa. There was significant police presence in the area with investigators going through everything. At this point in time, she tearfully recounted her saddest moments grieving over her life partner throughout dementia illness.



An unexpected statement by Metropolitan Police spokespersons confirmed that no suspicious circumstances surrounded the passing away of the 98-year-old Marquess of Ailesbury. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Brief dating history of Prince Harry and Florence Brudenell-Bruce

Prince Harry is rumored to have dated model Florence Brudenell-Bruce who is Andrew Brudenell-Bruce's daughter. She is also a direct descendent of the third Marquess Of Ailesbury. The model dated Prince Harry for two months in 2011 and have reportedly decided to remain friends ever since.



The Sun had reported back in 2011 that Harry and Florence Brudenell-Bruce spent time together at her London house in Notting Hill. They reportedly kept their romance very low profile. She has modeled for Adidas and Rigby, Liz Hurley Beach, and Peller lingerie.



However, the palace never commented on the prince’s personal life and Florence has no mention in Harry's book Spare.

ALSO READ: Was Prince Harry Offered Royal Residence By King Charles After Windsor Castle Rejection? Find Out