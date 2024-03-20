Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Former Nickelodeon star Devon Werkheiser recently apologized to Drake Bell and other actors from the network after facing criticism for joking about a documentary series exposing alleged abuse on some Nickelodeon shows.

Who is Nickleodeon star Devon Werkheiser?

Devon Joseph Werkheiser, born on March 8, 1991, is an American actor and musician known for his roles in various TV shows and movies. He gained fame for playing Ned Bigby in Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide (2004-2007) and Nolan Byrd in Nickelodeon's Shredderman Rules (2007). He was also part of the TV series Greek (2011).

He debuted in Hollywood from his role as Steve Moore in We Were Soldiers (2002). He then moved to Los Angeles with his mother to pursue acting. Since then the actor has starred in several TV shows and films and provided his voice for animated movies like Casper's Scare School.

Throughout his career, Werkheiser has been in numerous films, such as Shredderman Rules, Christmas in Paradise, The First Time, and The Prankster. He also ventured into horror movies like The Wicked and Beneath the Darkness.

In recent years, he appeared in various projects, including Bad Sister, Sundown, and Where's the Money. He also took on roles in web series and mini-series like Rough Draft.

Werkheiser's podcast journey began in 2023 when he launched Growing Up with Devon Werkheiser. He later started another podcast called Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide with Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee.

What did Devon Werkheiser say about Drake Bell?

During a TikTok livestream on Tuesday, Werkheiser appeared to make fun of Bell, saying, “Get back in your hole, Daniel,” followed by a lewd joke per NBC. Later, he acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, stating, “Sorry, we shouldn’t joke about this, we really shouldn’t. ... Listen, our set was not like that. And no, it’s f------ awful. The Drake Bell s---, that’s crazy to hear.”

The documentary series, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, aired on Investigation Discovery and featured Nickelodeon's former child stars. Drake Bell was also revealed to be the unnamed child in an alleged sexual abuse case against a former Nickelodeon employee.

