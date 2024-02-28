Who Is Gabourey Sidibe’s Husband Brandon Frankel? Find Out As Precious Star Reveals She Is Expecting Twins

Gabourey Sidibe is going to be a mom! Renowned for her role in Precious, she revealed exciting news on social media. At 40, she announced her pregnancy with twins alongside her husband, Brandon Frankel. Sidibe shared heartfelt images, showcasing Frankel cradling her baby bump and the couple posing with double strollers.

“I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats,some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!” Sidibe captioned her post. “Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

In December, Sidibe disclosed on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she had married Frankel, who was present in the studio audience during the show. Sharing their engagement story from November 2020, Sidibe revealed, "The thing about weddings is I don't like them." Surprising the hosts, she revealed they had actually married over a year ago, opting for an intimate ceremony at their kitchen table about four months after getting engaged. While everyone is happy for Sidibe, let's take a moment and explore more about her husband, Brandon Frankel.

Advertisement

Who is Brandon Frankel?

With over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry, Frankel has held various roles in branding, marketing, and consulting at esteemed companies like Cameo, Paradigm Talent Agency, CAA Music, and Atlantic Records. At present, he looks after the marketing and branding efforts at booking agency 33 & West, as noted by Billboard.

Frankel's journey to meeting Sidibe began on the exclusive dating app Raya. After his previous marriage ended, he navigated the digital dating scene with uncertainty. However, taking a chance, he swiped right on Sidibe. Recalling their first date, Frankel shared with Brides that it lasted "more than seven hours."

Frankel and Sidibe got married in 2021

In November 2020, Sidibe took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Frankel. He shared his proposal story on his own Instagram post, showcasing a photo of an elaborate setup featuring rose petals and a "Will you marry me?" balloon sign. A year and a half after announcing their engagement, Sidibe disclosed their wedding plans to Brides, aiming for a spring 2023 ceremony, albeit with details still in flux.However, during a Dec. 5, 2022, appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Sidibe surprised everyone by revealing they were already married.

Frankel is Sidibe's biggest supporter

Sidibe and Frankel's unwavering support for each other is evident in their public expressions of admiration. Frankel consistently lauds Sidibe's career achievements on Instagram, while Sidibe reciprocates with her own pinch of humor.

Their emotional bond is evident, with Sidibe describing Frankel as her supportive partner who springs into action when she feels overwhelmed. In her Instagram engagement announcement, Sidibe expressed gratitude for the lessons learned through their relationship and excitement for the future with Frankel by her side.

Intrestingly, in March 2023, Frankel got "Gabourey" tattooed on his thigh."I love my wife so much I wanted to ink her name on me forever. That’s how much I love her," he wrote on Instagram. "And she was very worried once I showed her what I did that y’all would think she made me do it. I assure you, I’m just crazy in love."

Advertisement

Sidibe's initial response to the ink, which was recorded on video by Frankel, was less than enthusiastic."Oh, what did you do? Why did you do this?" she said with a laugh. "Okay. Spelled correctly, good job."