Who Is Gary Wayt? All About Teen Mom Star Amber Portwood’s Missing Fiance Amid Reports Of Alleged Sighting

Amber Portwood has launched an appeal for assistance from the public in finding her missing partner, Gary Wayt. The Teen Mom actress went on a live interview with Elle Bee on the 11th of June during which she gave more information about his case.

Portwood, 34 years old emphasized that there wasn’t any significant fight before he disappeared despite having an emotional talk regarding cultural discrepancies involving Gary’s parents from Vietnam and herself.

Who is Gary Wayt?

Portwood got engaged to Wayt in June 2024 after meeting on a dating app the previous year. Leah is the name of the reality star's fifteen-year-old daughter from another former partner named Gary Shirley, whereas Andrew Glennon is the father of James, her six-year-old son. In addition, Portwood lost custody of her boy following a quarrel with his dad in 2022.

A 6’01”, 39-year-old, bald man with brown eyes weighing 205 pounds, who was last seen on June 9, 2024, is how the Bryson City Police described Gary in their Facebook post concerning his disappearance. The Chief Robinson or Assistant Chief Dover can be reached by anyone having information regarding this matter, according to them.

Gary Wayt was last seen alone on Walgreens security footage the day he disappeared. Based on a Facebook post by the Bryson City Police Department, Gary was driving a grey 2009 Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana State tags.

Gary was spotted in a video taken in Oklahoma on June 11, as per a Us Weekly report of June 13. His license plate number was recorded along a highway by the Bryson City Police. They also confirmed him driving in Oklahoma after being last seen with Amber in North Carolina, according to Page Six. On top of this, authorities have also verified that he was at a Verizon store located in Oklahoma, but it is not clear whether or not he made any purchases.

Amber Portwood discusses her struggles and relationship with Gary Wayt

During the interview, Portwood cried when she talked about how no one had heard from Gary in three days. She reiterated that there was no explosive argument before he left, countering any claims of a heated fight.

Portwood also highlighted her personal development as she argued that she has changed from what people have known for a long time. She said, "I am not what people have been saying about me all of these years. I changed a long time ago, okay, you guys have to understand this. We did have a—it was a discussion—nobody was heated or anything. It was emotional because it has something to do with the fact of his parents being Vietnamese and me being who I am."