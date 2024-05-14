Who Is Gavin Rossdale’s New Girlfriend, Xhoana X? Everything To Know About The Gwen Stefani Look-Alike Singer

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and his new girlfriend, Xhoana X, recently grabbed headlines when they were spotted vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on May 9, 2024. Interestingly, Xhoana bears a striking resemblance to Rossdale's ex-wife, Gwen Stefani, to whom he was married for 14 years.

Who is Gavin Rossdale’s new girlfriend, Xhoana X?

Xhoana Xheneti, born on February 27, 1989, in Tirana, Albania, moved to the United States during her childhood and grew up between Los Angeles and New York. She has an elder sister named Evis Xheneti.

The Albanian pop artist, known for hits like Deepest Pleasure, GIRLGUN, Slow & Steady, and Serpentine, is also a passionate traveler. One of her recent journeys was to Milan, Italy, in March this year. Xheneti has demonstrated her love for travel with trips to Paris, Japan, Italy, and Mexico.

According to Page Six, her decision to pursue a singing career was influenced by the music she encountered in Albania and the US.

“When I arrived here in ’96, I was surrounded by Tupac, Biggie, No Doubt, then Prodigy and Radiohead, providing relentless inspiration for which I am immensely grateful,” the artist shared with CelebMix.com in January 2021.

“I believe my music reflects it all — the attitude, the rebellion, the nostalgia, the vulnerability, the eclecticism,” she added.

Currently, the pop star is in a relationship with British musician Gavin Rossdale. Their flourishing romance has been capturing attention online.

About Gavin Rossdale and Xhoana Xheneti’s blooming relationship

Gavin Rossdale and Xhoana Xheneti went public with their relationship in March 2024, having kept it under wraps for the previous two months.

They debuted as a couple on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024, where Rossdale was dressed in a black jacket and yellow shirt and pants, while Xheneti stunned in a blue strapless dress.

Xheneti is often compared to the renowned singer Gwen Stefani for two reasons. Firstly, the Albanian artist also sports long blonde locks and favors bright-colored lipstick.

Secondly, their hairstyles are remarkably similar, with both often opting for either slicked-back or straight styles. Stefani and Xheneti share a similar fashion sense as well.

The couple's relationship has been flourishing since 2023.

