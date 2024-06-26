Who Is Gena Rowlands? All About The Notebook Star Amid 'Full Dementia' Diagnosis

Gena Rowlands is a retired American actress who has been in the industry for nearly seven decades. However, people know her from the movie The Notebook where she portrayed the older version of Allie (whose younger version was played by McAdams). The film also stars Ryan Gosling as the male lead.

It’s quite tragic to see the reel life turning into the real one. Her character Allie was an Alzheimer’s patient in the movie The Notebook, which was an adaptation of Nicholas Spark’s novel. Now, she is a patient with dementia and suffering from the disease for the last five years. But who is Gena Rowlands, really?

Gena Rowlands: Know all about her

Born in Cambria, Wisconsin, Gena was born to Mary Allen and Edwin Myrwyn Rowlands. Even though Mary was a housewife at first, she later went ahead and became an actress under the stage name of Lady Rowlands. Gena followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a fine actress. She is not only known for her beauty but also for giving unique performances and showcasing her versatility in different movies.

Gena started her career with theatre and made her Broadway debut with The Seven Year Itch. However, in 1958, she made her film debut The High Cost of Loving. Rowlands further landed up in different characters. She got married to actor-director John Cassavetes, and together they created an empire of ten movies, including Gloria and A Woman Under Influence, and the actress got the Academy Awards nominations for Best Actress.

Gena Rowlands is a four-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe winner. Including television and big screens, she has been a part of many popular projects and even earned a lot of appreciation. In 2004, she appeared in her son Nick Cassavetes’ directorial movie, The Notebook. Talking about portraying such a tough character like Allie, Gena told O Magazine, “This last one — The Notebook, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks — was particularly hard because I play a character who has Alzheimer's. I went through that with my mother.”

Gena Rowlands’ last projects and getting affected by dementia

In 2007, she played a supporting character in Broken English, while in 2009, she appeared in an episode of Monk. In 2010, she was seen in an episode of NCIS, and in 2014, she took part in the film adaptation of Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks. However, in 2015, she finally declared of taking retirement from acting.

Now, the actress has been diagnosed with dementia, and in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, her son and director, Nick talked about it. He said, "She's in full dementia. And it's so crazy — we lived it, she acted it, and now it's on us.”

Well, what are your thoughts about the veteran actress Gena Rowlands?

