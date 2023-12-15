Who is Gerard Depardieu? Exploring his life and career as Emmanuelle Debever assault claims resurface amid her tragic demise

Trigger warning: This article contains references to suicide and sexual harassment

French Actor Gerard Depardieu, who was at the receiving end of sexual assault allegations by Emmanuelle Debever, is an infamous figure in the entertainment industry. Incidentally, Debever, who died by suicide on December 7, wasn’t the only person to accuse Gerard of such activities. He has been accused by several people of sexual assault and harassment.

Apart from the controversies surrounding him, his career as an actor has been nothing short of an inspiring success story. Born in 1948, Gerard Depardieu has starred in over 250 films. He is one of the most successful French entertainers of all time and is touted to be on par with the likes of Louis de Funès in terms of overall collections.

The magnificent acting career of Gerard Depardieu

Born in Châteauroux, Indre, France, Gerard comes from a middle-class family with a humble beginning. He started with minor roles in relatively less popular projects like Le Beatnik et le minet and Café de la Gare in the 1960s and later rose in stature with his role as a young thug in Les Valseuses.

The gifted actor never looked back since and starred in notable projects like Bernardo Bertolucci’s 1900, Le Dernier Métro, Loulou, Le Retour de Martin Guerre, Danton, Jean de Florette, and its sequel, Manon des Sources, to name a few. His celebrated career has also seen him being nominated for multiple accolades, of which he won a fair share. This includes two Cesar awards for Best Actor, a Golden Camera award for Best International Actor, a Golden Globe award for Best Actor – Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, and a Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Notably, he was also nominated for an Oscar in 1990 for his role in Cyrano de Bergerac. These, along with his dozens of other prestigious nominations, made him a globally renowned star.

French actor Gerard Depardieu’s tainted side

The 74-year-old Gerard is not new to the controversial zone of the entertainment industry. Being accused of sexual harassment and assault by at least a dozen people, Depardieu has almost always denied his involvement in such activities to the best of his abilities.

In an open letter to prominent French newspaper Le Figaro, Gerard Depardieu denied all the rape and sexual assault allegations against him once. “Never, absolutely never, have I abused a woman,” wrote Gerard in the open letter. This, however, hasn't helped him much in repairing his personal image in the media.

Notably, Emmanuelle Debever died on the same day the TV broadcast of an investigative documentary called Complément d’Enquête, which delves into the various sexual assault allegations against Depardieu. The actress, 60, jumped into the Seine River in Paris, according to the French authorities.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

