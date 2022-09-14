Who is Gigi Hadid? 12 facts to know about the supermodel
Gigi Hadid is in the limelight because of the rumored romance between her and Leonardo Di Caprio. The 'Revenant' actor recently split from his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, and is currently making headlines with the popular American supermodel, Gigi. Hadid is a popular model and TV personality. Gigi is also the founder of "Guest in Residence", a clothing line. Let us know some amazing and interesting facts about her.
Top 12 facts about Gigi Hadid you probably didn't know about
1. She was born in California
Gigi was born in Los Angeles, California to Mohamed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid. She was raised on a ranch in Santa Barbara along with her siblings. Later on, the family moved to Beverly Hills.
2. Her mother was a model
Many people are not aware of the fact that Gigi's mother too was a model. Yes, Yolanda Hadid was a former model. In fact, both her siblings Anwar and Bella are also models, and their business was started by their mother.
3. She began modelling at the age of two
Did you know that Gigi started modelling at the tender age of two? Yes, Hadid was discovered by Paul Marciano when she was a toddler and got her first modelling assignment in a Baby Guess campaign.
4. Her real name is Jelena Noura Hadid
Yes, her real name is Jelena Noura Hadid, and her mother gave her the nickname Gigi. Gigi had a classmate named Helena in her school, and her classmates found it difficult to understand if the teacher was calling out Helena or Jelena. That's when one of the teachers asked her mother about a possible nickname and this is how she was named Gigi.
5. Her zodiac sign is Taurus
Hadid was born on April 23, 1995, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. Taurus is one of the Earth signs and Taureans are known to be intellectual, hardworking, loyal, compassionate, empathetic, dedicated, and dependable.
6. She is interested a lot in outdoor activities
Did you know that Gigi was the captain of the varsity volleyball team at Malibu High School? Yes! She loves playing volleyball and also has a lot of interest in boxing. She knows horseback riding, so yes, she loves sports and engaging in outdoor activities.
7. She went to New York to study criminal psychology
She finished high school in 2013, after which she headed to New York to study criminal psychology and also to work on her modelling career.
But later on, she suspended her psychology course to fully focus on her modelling career.
8. She bought her first home in 2014
She brought 935 sq. ft. NYV Soho apartment that includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a walk-in closet, a shared rooftop garden, and spa-like bathrooms in 2014. She paid around $1.92 million for this gorgeous apartment.
9. Gigi is the only model who has graced the cover of CV Fashion Book twice
Hadid was super excited when she came to know that she will grace the cover of the magazine as she is a huge fan of Carine Roitfeld.
10. Gigi has appeared on the cover of Vogue magazines
She has appeared on the cover of 10 different Vogue magazine covers in a short span of time, these magazines include Teen Vogue, Vogue Australia, British Vogue, and so on.
11. Her net worth is a whopping $29 million
She has a fantabulous modeling career and has also appeared in the show 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.
In addition, Gigi has appeared in a lot of music videos. Gigi Hadid net worth is around $29 million.
12. She is in love with McDonald's
She has shared her love for McDonald's food many times with everyone. In fact, she admitted that once she left a luxe restaurant to eat at McDonald's.
These were some awesome facts about Gigi Hadid, and we hope you enjoyed knowing more about her.
