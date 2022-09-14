Who is Gigi Hadid? 12 facts to know about the supermodel

Gigi Hadid is in the limelight because of the rumored romance between her and Leonardo Di Caprio . The 'Revenant' actor recently split from his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, and is currently making headlines with the popular American supermodel, Gigi. Hadid is a popular model and TV personality. Gigi is also the founder of "Guest in Residence", a clothing line. Let us know some amazing and interesting facts about her.

1. She was born in California

Gigi was born in Los Angeles, California to Mohamed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid. She was raised on a ranch in Santa Barbara along with her siblings. Later on, the family moved to Beverly Hills.

2. Her mother was a model

Many people are not aware of the fact that Gigi's mother too was a model. Yes, Yolanda Hadid was a former model. In fact, both her siblings Anwar and Bella are also models, and their business was started by their mother.

3. She began modelling at the age of two

Did you know that Gigi started modelling at the tender age of two? Yes, Hadid was discovered by Paul Marciano when she was a toddler and got her first modelling assignment in a Baby Guess campaign.

4. Her real name is Jelena Noura Hadid

Yes, her real name is Jelena Noura Hadid, and her mother gave her the nickname Gigi. Gigi had a classmate named Helena in her school, and her classmates found it difficult to understand if the teacher was calling out Helena or Jelena. That's when one of the teachers asked her mother about a possible nickname and this is how she was named Gigi.

5. Her zodiac sign is Taurus

Hadid was born on April 23, 1995, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. Taurus is one of the Earth signs and Taureans are known to be intellectual, hardworking, loyal, compassionate, empathetic, dedicated, and dependable.