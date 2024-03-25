Who Is Gina Bellman? Actress Reveals How Kate Middleton's Cancer Revelation Gave Her 'Courage' To Open Up About Own Condition

Gina Bellman, renowned for her role in Leverage, is an accomplished actress whose career spans film, television, and theater. However, beyond her on-screen persona, Bellman has recently made headlines for her brave decision to share her own health journey publicly. Inspired by Princess Kate's announcement regarding her battle with cancer, Bellman found the courage to disclose her own diagnosis, shedding light on her personal struggles and advocating for greater awareness and support for those facing similar challenges.

Who is Gina Bellman?

Gina Bellman, born on July 10th, 1966, in Auckland, New Zealand, is a British actress of Jewish descent, renowned for her versatile performances across television, film, and theater. Her family relocated to the United Kingdom when she was 11 years old. Bellman received her education at Rosh Pinah Primary School and JFS in London.

She gained prominence with her portrayal of the titular character in Dennis Potter's drama Blackeyes and further solidified her place in television with her role as Jane Christie in the BBC sitcom Coupling. Bellman's television repertoire includes appearances in acclaimed shows like Waking the Dead, Jonathan Creek, and Little Napoleons, along with notable film roles in King David (1985) and Silent Trigger (1996), among others.

However, it was her portrayal of the skilled grifter Sophie Devereaux in the TNT series Leverage (2008-2012) that brought her widespread recognition. She reprised this role in the revival Leverage: Redemption (2021-present), which moved to Amazon Prime Video after its initial release on Freevee.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Bellman's personal life has seen her through marriages to Lucho Brieva (2005-2007) and Zaab Sethna (since 2013). In 2009, she welcomed a daughter with Sethna, whom she met shortly after filming the pilot for Leverage.

Gina Bellman reveals her cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton's surprising revelation concluded with a heartfelt message of solidarity for all cancer sufferers, prompting one individual to share their own story. Actress Gina Bellman expressed support for Kate just over an hour after the impactful video was released. She wrote on her social media, “Catherine, The Princess of Wales displayed such composure and grace today in her heartbreaking announcement. Hoping her treatment is successful and also for a kinder world.”

Shortly after commending Kate's courage, Bellman disclosed her own battle with cancer to her followers. In her tweet, she said, “myself underwent treatment for Breast Cancer last summer. Until now- I didn’t have the courage to go public. 8 months on I’m back in stilettos and filming 14 hour days. For those undergoing treatment right now- there is light at the end of this tunnel."

