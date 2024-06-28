Who Is Going To Feature In The Newest Season Of Who Wants Be A Millionaire Hosted By Jimmy Kimmel? Find Out

As summer approaches, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire starts a new cycle of the show inviting celebrities to play the game for their favorite charities.

Hello everyone, Let me inform you that your favorite game show is back for another season, the show is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and the first episode of the show is scheduled for next Wednesday 10th of July on ABC.

This season, which marks the show’s quarter-century on the network, includes a new element in which two celebrities compete against each other to possibly win up to $1 million for their designated charities. This show is set to be exciting as these stars go through the game in a bid to make a fruitful and deserving donation towards worthy causes.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell team up for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire debut episode

In the very first episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell from Kenan & Kel and Good Burger 2 will be contending for the top prize. Adding them are John Mulaney & Nick Kroll of Oh, Hello on Broadway.

This is also evident in the duo format of the show as the pairs are friends in real life who have strong and long-term friendships. Kel Mitchell, 45, spoke to PEOPLE last November and explained how the crew’s brotherhood is the core of their relationships focusing on the wonderful time the team has had since childhood.

Advertisement

The pair have known each other since childhood and have both traveled their paths alone alongside joining forces for various projects in the past; Mitchell stated, "We've known each other since we were kids. We both had our journeys and journeys together. It's a friendship that has been [able to last] over a test of time, which is super awesome," he said.

ALSO READ: ‘My Eye Bulged Out’: Jeremy Renner Recalls His Skull Injury During Snowplow Accident; DEETS Here

Star-Studded lineup announced for new season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

The new season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will witness several celebrities participate in the show along with their partners for charity, that includes John Stamos and Dave Coulier from Full House, Ray Romano and Brad Garrett from Everybody Loves Raymond and Bupkis, Zach Braff and Donald Faison from Scrubs, Lil Dicky and GaTa from the show Dave, Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey known for their roles in Bookie, Gillian Jacobs and Danny Pudi from Community, Natasha Leggero and Jason Ritter from Another Period.

Advertisement

There are others like co-siblings Kelly and Jack Osbourne hosts of a podcast, Nicole Byer, and Sasheer Zamata hosts of the What upon the Heart podcast, Rosie O’Donnell and Lisa Ann Walter Ike Barinholtz and Alan Barinholtz, Sophia Bush and Alex Edelman, Jeff Ross, and “Cousin Iacono or Ron Funches and Reggie Watts.

The show premieres on Wednesday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man Chapter 170: Denji To Flee From Public Safety Members; Release Date, Where To Read And More