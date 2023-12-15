Who is Gosha Rubchinskiy? Exploring his life and career as he gets hired as Head of Design for Kanye West's Yeezy

Kanye West now known as Ye, is known for always surprising his fans with his music and personal life. The Donda singer recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) announcing 39-year-old controversial designer Gosha Rubchinskiy as Head of Design for his popular fashion brand Yeezy.

Gosha Rubchinskiy designed artwork for Ye’s upcoming album with TY Dolla $ign

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Kanye West posted an official release in a tweet stating that YEEZY has appointed Gosha Rubchinskiy as its new Head of Design. According to Ye, Rubchinskiy's arrival at Yeezy, which is already a pre-eminent global brand in music and fashion, is a milestone in design history. Rubchinskiy also contributed to the cover of Ye's upcoming album Vultures and helped design the artwork. Both Ye and Gosha share a past association with Adidas, although Ye's association with the brand ended quite abruptly.

The Russian designer also posted a statement on Instagram, which read, “ We're delighted to introduce the new direction of the Gosha Rubchinskiy fashion brand as an independent creative powerhouse. Stepping away from the Comme des Garçons and Rassvet family, our brand is forging its path. Under Gosha's creative leadership, we are set to embrace exciting new projects and collaborations that embody our spirit of independence and creative drive. We're thankful for the continuous support from our community that fuels our journey."

The Russian designer who has collaborated with brands like Burberry, Dr Martens, and Levis in the past was involved in a controversy in 2018 involving a minor boy.

Rubchinskiy was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 16-year-old boy

In 2018, Russian designer Rubchinskiy created a clothing collection inspired by the 2018 World Cup. However, in the same year, he was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 16-year-old boy. The underage boy allegedly shared screenshots of conversations where Rubchinskiy was asking for inappropriate private photos.

Many of the text messages between a Russian designer and a teen were deleted, as they were explicit. However, the designer and his team have strongly denied any wrongdoing and released an official statement regarding the matter. According to the statement, the teen had contacted them directly, asking to be considered for a street casting for a lookbook shoot. The designer then had a video call with the teen and requested a photo, which was to be kept on file with all the others from the casting.

The team defended the designer, stating that asking for photos to be taken in private was standard procedure when a model was not alone during the casting. The team also accused the underage boy of aggressively pursuing a job with the designer, which led to the designer blocking him on social media.

