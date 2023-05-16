Who is Grace West? 5 things we bet you didn't know about 'The Voice' finalist

‘The Voice’ is nearing its end, and its finale is only a week away. The Top 8 contestants have been revealed, and Grace West is one of them. Grace is a talented singer who is in the running to be the winner of The Voice Season 23. She is on Blake Shelton’s team.

Here are 5 things about Grace West that you might not have known:

Grace moved to Nashville

Grace originally grew up in Canton, Michigan. She moved to Nashville along with her family in 2021. Ever since, she has continued to write and perform her songs.

Grace is on Team Blake

Grace is one of the two members of Team Blake who made it to the Top 8. Her team member NOIVAS has also made it to the finale. In her Blind Audition, Grace performed “Maybe It Was Memphis” by Pam Tillis. Niall Horan and Blake were the judges that turned their chairs for Grace. Nial complimented her by saying her voice was “impeccable.” When it came to joining a team, Grace chose Blake, and she became the last person he pressed his red button for in this season. She has performed songs from The Judds and Dolly Parton on the show.

Grace’s grandfather is her inspiration

Grace has revealed on her official website that she first started playing music when she picked up her grandfather’s guitar and began playing at 12 years old. He was a guitar player and became an inspiration for her early on in life.

Grace has original songs

Grace often shares her original music on her TikTok account with her fans. She shared a snippet of her original song called “By The Way,” which she wrote for a friend.

Grace works at a publishing company

Grace leads a double life of sorts, along with being a singer-songwriter; she also currently works at a publishing company. When Grace was 16 years old, she was signed by Mucho Love Music, according to her NBC bio. This is what initially made her move to Nashville.

