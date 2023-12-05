Who is GTA's first female protagonist? Exploring the character of Lucia amid trailer release

Rockstar's GTA 6 trailer has introduced us to the series' first female protagonist, Lucia, adding an exciting twist to the game. In the trailer, Lucia is seen meeting a parole officer in a prison uniform, hinting at a possible criminal background. While her exact role is yet to be revealed, Lucia's nonchalant attitude towards crime and her involvement in a Bonnie and Clyde-style partnership with an unnamed male lead suggests an intriguing storyline.

Lucia's introduction in the trailer shows her with a laid-back demeanor, responding casually with a "Bad luck, I guess" when asked about her prison stint. This attitude aligns with typical GTA protagonist behavior, setting the stage for her involvement in various criminal activities showcased in the trailer. Lucia's character brings a new dimension to the game as the first GTA protagonist with Latin-American heritage, seamlessly fitting into the Miami-inspired Vice City setting.

Fans, eager to learn more about Lucia, have created concept art and unofficial renderings based on leaked information, as official details from Rockstar remain scarce. Despite leaks being removed from the internet, these fan-made creations provide glimpses into the anticipated character. Interestingly, Lucia is mentioned by name in the comments of the TikTok-style social media featured in the trailer, hinting at the possibility of her becoming a renowned figure within the game.

Fans reaction to Lucia's character in GTA VI

One fan wrote in the comments, "If I were to buy GTA VI when it comes out you bet I’ll be playing as Lucia, I’ve been asking for a female playable character in a GTA game for many years. It’s finally happening." A second one added, "I hope that after all these years that we have waited for GTA VI, the details and realism of the characters will be at this level."

However, Rockstar has kept many details about Lucia under wraps, including her voice actor and additional information about her role in GTA 6. The trailer has sparked curiosity and excitement among fans, with the hope that future releases from Rockstar will unravel more about Lucia and her significant part in the highly anticipated game. As the GTA 6 storyline unfolds, players eagerly await the official reveal of Lucia's character and the mysteries surrounding her partnership with the unnamed male lead.

