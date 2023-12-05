Who is GTA's first female protagonist? Exploring the character of Lucia amid trailer release
GTA 6's official trailer unveils Lucia, the game's first female protagonist, showcasing her laid-back criminal demeanor and Latin-American heritage in the Miami-inspired Vice City setting.
Rockstar's GTA 6 trailer has introduced us to the series' first female protagonist, Lucia, adding an exciting twist to the game. In the trailer, Lucia is seen meeting a parole officer in a prison uniform, hinting at a possible criminal background. While her exact role is yet to be revealed, Lucia's nonchalant attitude towards crime and her involvement in a Bonnie and Clyde-style partnership with an unnamed male lead suggests an intriguing storyline.
GTA VI Trailer shows a new female protagonist
Lucia's introduction in the trailer shows her with a laid-back demeanor, responding casually with a "Bad luck, I guess" when asked about her prison stint. This attitude aligns with typical GTA protagonist behavior, setting the stage for her involvement in various criminal activities showcased in the trailer. Lucia's character brings a new dimension to the game as the first GTA protagonist with Latin-American heritage, seamlessly fitting into the Miami-inspired Vice City setting.
Fans, eager to learn more about Lucia, have created concept art and unofficial renderings based on leaked information, as official details from Rockstar remain scarce. Despite leaks being removed from the internet, these fan-made creations provide glimpses into the anticipated character. Interestingly, Lucia is mentioned by name in the comments of the TikTok-style social media featured in the trailer, hinting at the possibility of her becoming a renowned figure within the game.
ALSO READ: Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry not invited to Prince Archie's godfather's wedding? Exploring rumors of their alleged snub
Fans reaction to Lucia's character in GTA VI
One fan wrote in the comments, "If I were to buy GTA VI when it comes out you bet I’ll be playing as Lucia, I’ve been asking for a female playable character in a GTA game for many years. It’s finally happening." A second one added, "I hope that after all these years that we have waited for GTA VI, the details and realism of the characters will be at this level."
However, Rockstar has kept many details about Lucia under wraps, including her voice actor and additional information about her role in GTA 6. The trailer has sparked curiosity and excitement among fans, with the hope that future releases from Rockstar will unravel more about Lucia and her significant part in the highly anticipated game. As the GTA 6 storyline unfolds, players eagerly await the official reveal of Lucia's character and the mysteries surrounding her partnership with the unnamed male lead.
ALSO READ: When does House Of The Dragon Season 2 release? Exploring reported dates, episodes, cast, and more amid trailer launch
FAQs
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Fighter to be first Hrithik Roshan film to release in 3D; Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser with Fighter on Republic Day; Ali Abbas Zafar locks an action packed cut
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi calls The Dirty Picture ‘bold’ as film turns 12; Milan Luthria recalls hurdles