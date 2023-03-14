Who is Halle Bailey’s boyfriend DDG? 5 things to know about the rapper

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG recently arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together. This comes over a month after there were rumours about the lovebirds calling it quits as they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Bailey and DDG’s romance started making headlines when the duo sparked dating rumours in January 2022 after being seen together at Usher’s Las Vegas residence. Two months later, the rapper confirmed the relationship speculations after he shared a romantic post for Halle on her birthday.

Talking about Halle Bailey’s role as Ariel in the upcoming movie The Little Mermaid, DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., told PEOPLE that he is proud of her. "I feel like sometimes I'm even more excited than anybody else. Just seeing it and seeing everything that she dreamed of coming to life, it's really dope,” he said.

Read on to find out more about DDG and his relationship with Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle.

5 things to know about Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG

DDG was the valedictorian of his class and he graduated from International Tech Academy. Later on in 2019, he also named his debut album Valedictorian. In an interview with BET.com in 2019, he said that being a valedictorian displays his competitiveness and that he wants to be at the top of everything, including rap. DDG started his career as a YouTuber in 2014 when he started making vlogs and sharing videos of his original music. Speaking about the stigma associated with having started his career with YouTube, the rapper told PEOPLE that viewers are harder on him than on other artists. Although DDG signed with Epic Records in 2018, he found his own record label Zooted Music in 2020. Halle revealed that she and DDG first connected on social media. Talking to Essence for their September/ October issue in 2022, the singer said, “I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them. I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history." DDG and Halle made their relationship Instagram official in March 2022. Later, in August of that year, the lovebirds made their red carpet debut at the BET Awards.

