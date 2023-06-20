Who is Hamish Harding? 5 things to know about billionaire on board Titan sub

A small submersible called Titan went on to explore the site of the Titanic wreckage in deep waters off the coast of Canada on Sunday. Unfortunately, it has gone missing on Tuesday. The US and Canadian ships and planes are trying to find the vessel, according to various reports. Media reports claimed that 5 people were on board the vessel and one of them was British billionaire Hamish Harding. Before going on OceanGate’s mission to the Titanic, he announced that he was proud to join the mission. The British billionaire did so in a Facebook post on Saturday. Here are 5 things you need to know about Hamish Harding.

Who is Hamish Harding?

Hamish Harding is the founder and chairman of Action Aviation. It is a United Arab Emirates-based company that deals in the selling as well as purchasing of aircraft. He is also an air pilot and a seasoned adventurer. The British businessman had already flown to space on a mission by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket company.

Hamish Harding is a Guinness World Record holder

The 58-year-old British explorer has bagged three Guinness World Records. One of the significant records was the longest time spent navigating the deepest part of the ocean on a single dive for a 2021 excursion to the Mariana Trench. It lasted for 4 hours and 15 minutes. He also gave an effort to reintroduce cheetahs to India. He again became the GWR holder for becoming the fastest circumnavigation of Earth via both the geographic poles by plane.

What does Harmish’s company do?

The United Arab Emirates-based company Action Aviation was founded in 2004. The company provides services of ‘aircraft brokerage, aircraft management, and aircraft financing.’ The company states that it specializes “in finding aircraft around the world that are hard to source, with the capability to do inventory purchasing, as well as providing asset-based financing to some clients.”

Hamish Harding’s other adventures

Last year Harding was a passenger on the fifth human spaceflight of Blue Origin. It is a private space company founded by Jeff Bezos, who is also the honorary chair of the Explorers Club.

In an interview with AGBI, Harding opened up about his trip to space and how it helped him in various ways. He stated that he could “see the world from a different perspective and was able to spend “some good quality time looking out down at earth.” Adding another feather to his adventure, Harding has even traveled to Antarctica with the retired astronaut Buzz Aldrin in 2016.

Hamish Harding’s last text before he went missing

In an interview with ITV’s Good Morning, Retired NASA astronaut Colonel Terry Virts revealed that Hamish Harding had messaged him the day before the voyage. Harding’s message to Virts was, “Hey, we're headed out tomorrow, it looks good, the weather's been bad so they've been waiting for this.”

Meanwhile, 'Titanic' is trending on social media after the small vessel that went out to explore the historic site of the Titanic wreckage went missing.

Speaking of Titanic, also known as RMS Titanic, it was a British passenger line that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean after it hit an iceberg. The diaster took place on April 15, 1912 and is accounted as the ‘deadliest sinking of a single ship’ back then.

