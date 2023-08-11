Who is Harry Styles' rumored girlfriend? 5 things to know about Taylor Russell

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are suspected to be dating after the As It Was singer and Bones and All actress were photographed spending time together and reportedly holding hands in recent weeks. After photographs of Styles and Russell hanging out in London appeared on TikTok last month, the relationship allegations began to circulate online. The Grammy winner and Indie Spirit nominee were also seen wandering about town the day after the event.

Though much of the recent attention has been focused on Russell's reported relationship with Styles, she is also an accomplished artist on her own as well.

5 interesting facts about Harry Styles rumored girlfriend Taylor Russell:

Who is Taylor Russell?

Taylor was born in Canada and had aspirations of becoming a ballet dancer or a painter until she began acting training at the age of 18.

How did Taylor Russell and Harry Styles meet

Though it's unknown when Russell and Styles met, the rumored couple has been making headlines since June 2023, when Taylor and Harry were photographed strolling through Vienna. Later, the actress even partied in the VIP tent during Harry's July 8 concert, Love on Tour, in Vienna. On August 9, the two stars were spotted kissing at the premiere of the revival of the play The Effort, fueling relationship rumors even more.

All about Taylor’s theatre play

Taylor is currently appearing in The Effort, a play about two adolescent volunteers in clinical medication research, at London's National Theatre. This is Russell's first onstage performance in almost a decade.

Where does Taylor Russell live?

Taylor Russell currently resides in New York City, where she finds solace in the works of singer Patti Smith.

Russel is a brand ambassador for Loewe

Russell is well-known for her love of fashion, in addition to her work on the big and small screens. She recently joined Loewe as a worldwide brand ambassador, kicking off the Spanish fashion house's Spring-Summer 2023 runway show. She has even modeled a number of gorgeous outfits for Loewe and other top labels, including Balenciaga, Schiaparelli, and Ralph Lauren, at industry and red-carpet events.



