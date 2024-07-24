Who Is Harvey Dent Aka Two-Face? Character Explored As New Joker: Folie A Deux Trailer Seemingly Confirms Return Of Batman Villain

The fans of DC have already been impressed by Joaquin Phoenix in Joker which was released back in 2019. However, they are in for another treat as the second installment in the franchise is set to release soon. While a lot is being speculated about the movie, a very well-known name, Harvey Dent, has just been teased in the latest trailer of Joker: Folie à Deux.

To know who exactly this character from the comics is, keep on reading.

Who is Harvey Dent aka Two-Face?

Gotham is filled with criminals. While Batman happens to be the only one to protect the city, he was once accompanied by an ally, Harvey Dent. Dent who was once a District Attorney of Gotham City, had to come across a terrible incident that left his face disfigured and also affected his sanity.

It was when the once courteous Harvey Dent was attending a trial, that he was attacked. After this incident, the Attorney turned into a monster called Two-Face. He soon started working as the Gotham City’s one of the most notorious criminals.

As for his game of choosing his victim’s fate, Harvey Dent who is also known as Two-Face depends on duality, chances, and fate.

The villainous character is often shown to have a moral code, unlike the other criminals in Gotham City.

His most famous act is flipping a two-headed coin through which he decides his reaction towards his victim.

The character was created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger and appeared for the first time in the comics in Detective Comics #66.

The character was last seen on screen being played by Aaron Eckhart in the Christopher Nolan film, The Dark Knight.

Joker: Folie à Deux teases Harvey Dent

With the latest trailer being dropped of Joker: Folie à Deux, the fans were left with no option but to just scream their hearts out. While a lot many sequences depicted the life of Arthur Fleck’s Joker, being played by the legendary Joaquin Phoenix, the fans noticed something super intriguing in the closed captions of the trailer.

We see that while Joker is sitting inside a van that seems to be a police vehicle, as it is covered with grills, the van is being driven by a man, who is not shown.

However, the closed captions show that the man is Harvey Dent who is saying “They believe Arthur Fleck to be some kind of martyr.”

A few set photos that were released in 2023 also showed the character's presence as some of the Joker’s followers were seen holding placards that read "Free Joker" and "Dent Is A Clown." It is speculated that Harry Lawtey might be playing the role of Harvey Dent.

What version of Harvey Dent will we see in the movie only the release will tell.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024.

