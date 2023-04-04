Who is Heklina, Longtime SF Drag Legend found dead in London?

Heklina, the longtime drag performer who rose to fame in the 1990s was found dead in London. Heklina’s death has been confirmed by theater but no cause of death has been determined yet.

The longtime SF drag legend used to hold edgy and long-running drag show Trannyshack before co-opening of the SoMa drag club Oasis.

In this article, we will give you a sneak peek into Heklina's life, a longtime SF drag legend who was found dead in London.

About Heklina

Heklina, who was born as Stefan Grygelko had dominated the San Francisco queer nightlife for long and had performed in venues like The Stud and The EndUp.

Heklina rose to fame in the 1990s after several gonzo appearances by working with luminaries like Go-Go’s musician Jane Wieldlin and Margaret Cho. Heklina has worked in several productions over the years but is perhaps very well-known for the role of Dorothy Zbornak in the annual re-creations of The Golden Girls.

Heklina had moved to Palm Springs in late 2019 but had continued to make regular working appearances in San Francisco such as Daytime Realness.

Heklina death

Peaches Christ or also known as Joshua Grannell is a fellow San Francisco drag legend who used to co-star with Heklina for Mommie Queerest at the Soho Theatre. Granell posted on social media that the San Francisco drag legend went to pick Heklina but found the SF drag legend dead.

Grannell also wrote, ‘I know this is shocking news and I am beyond stunned, but I wanted to let folks know what has happened. Heklina is not just my best friend, but a beloved icon of our community. I am a mess’.

