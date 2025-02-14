Who Is Hell Hulk? What We Know So Far About Marvel’s 'Deadliest' Superhero To Date

Marvel Comics is getting ready to introduce a powerful new version of the Hulk, known as Hell Hulk. Fans will get their first look at this fiery character in Hellverine #6, hitting shelves in May 2025. The comic is being written by Benjamin Percy, with artwork by Raffaele Ienco, bringing this intense new Hulk to life as per the announcement by Marvel.com.

Hell Hulk is set to add a fresh and dangerous twist to the Marvel Universe. Unlike Bruce Banner’s well-known green Hulk, this new version has a devilish, fiery look that’s already getting fans excited.

Writer Benjamin Percy shared his thoughts, saying, “We gave you the fiery mashup of Ghost Rider and Wolverine that is Hellverine. Now we’re bringing some more toys to play with in this hot sandbox, including the Hell Hulk, who has (no surprise) a BIG story to accompany his smashing debut.”

Hell Hulk’s debut will be part of the ongoing Hellverine storyline. This series follows Wolverine’s son, Akihiro, who was recently brought back to life.

Since his return, he has taken on a fiery, supernatural form that has reminded many fans of Ghost Rider. In the story, Akihiro has been keeping things in hell under control, but everything changes when Hell Hulk shows up, bringing chaos with him.

Hell Hulk will arrive as a powerful, rampaging monster, tearing through the underworld and leaving destruction in his path. It will be up to Akihiro to step in and try to stop the chaos.

Writer Benjamin Percy shared how important Hell Hulk will be to the story, stating, “An investigation reveals a common factor unites these cases: the presence of the Hell Hulk, a monster who gives off infectious waves of infernal power. A larger pattern is being uncovered, and only Hellverine can unpuzzle its meaning and put a stop to a demonic conspiracy that threatens the world.”

Hell Hulk is part of a larger Marvel story involving a secret group called Project Hellfire. This shadowy program is focused on studying and developing infernal energy. The group operates under the Pentagon in a secret lab called the Pentangle.

While fans wait for Hell Hulk, Marvel Studios is introducing the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World on February 14, 2025. Harrison Ford plays this version of the character. Red Hulk is different from Hell Hulk, but both bring new energy to the Hulk universe.