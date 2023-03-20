Who is Henry Cavill’s girlfriend Natalie Viscuso? 4 things to know about her

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso have been going strong for almost two years now. The Superman actor and Viscuso made their relationship official in April, 2021. Both the lovebirds shared a picture of them playing chess on their respective Instagram spaces. Sharing the photo, Henry captioned it, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess." On the other hand, Natalie captioned it, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?"

Apart from an Instagram post now and then, Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso have kept their relationship private for the most part. On October 27, 2022, the duo went red carpet official, when they attended their first event together, Cavill's Enola Holmes 2 premiere in New York City. And then in December 2022, Cavill and Viscuso announced that they were working on a Warhammer 40,000 adaptation together.

But who is Natalie Viscuso and what does she do?

4 things to know about Natalie Viscuso

Natalie Viscuso featured in the popular MTV show My Super Sweet 16 in 2005. As per Elle, her description said, “At 15 years old, Natalie is now living in a $5 million house and cruising around town in her dad’s Bentleys and Ferraris. What more could she want? How about being the most popular girl at school?” She is from New Mexico. During her late teens, she moved to California. She was Legendary Entertainment's Vice President, Television and Digital Studios, as per her LinkedIn page. This is the same production company which bankrolled Henry's 2020 Netflix film Enola Holmes as well as his 2013 Superman blockbuster Man of Steel. In May 2022, Deadline reported that she switched jobs. Viscuso was reportedly “tapped to oversee television as Vice President of TV at Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment,” the outlet shared. Natalie is a dog parent. She has a bulldog named Meat who features on her Instagram every now and then.

