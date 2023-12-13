Who is Hilary Duff's husband Mathew Koma? Exploring his career, life, and relationship with the actress as she announces 4th pregnancy

Hillary Duff’s brood is gaining one more member as the singer revealed her fourth pregnancy through her family’s adorable Christmas Card. On Tuesday 12th December, Duff announced her pregnancy where she posted a photo of the family Christmas card featuring her husband Matthew Koma with their 2-year-old daughter Mae, 4-year-old daughter Banks, and 11-year-old Luca, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. After her split with Comrie, Duff started dating Mathew Koma and soon got married in 2019.

Let’s dive more into the life of Hilary Duff’s husband Mathew Koma.

Who is Mathew Koma?

Born on June 2, 1987, in Seaford, Long Island, New York, Mathew Koma is an American actor and composer known for Divergent, Abduction and I Feel Pretty. He is known for his contributions to Electronic Dance Music(EDM) and has collaborated with several producers including Zedd, Tiesto, Alesso, Steve Aoki, and many more.

Koma started writing music at the age of 9 and scored a publishing deal at the age of 16. He wrote a handful songs that managed to build some buzz before and scored his first big hit in 2012. Koma co-wrote the single “Calling” along with Sebastian Ingrosso and Alesso which featured Ryan Tedder on vocals. Koma continued with a steady string of EDM anthems such as “Spectrum” with Zedd and “Years” with Alesso. In 2016, Koma released his debut album, Eros Ludus which featured his pop songwriting from the likes of Louis the Child, Jai Wolf, and Flux Pavilion who collaborated on his lead single, “Kisses Back”.

Koma collaborated with Hilary Duff on Duff’s 2015 album, Breath In Breath Out. Both forged a nice friendship right off the bat and started dating in early 2017 and later got married in 2019.

Mathew Koma’s relationship with Hilary Duff

Mathew Koma and Hilary Duff first met when they collaborated on Duff’s album, Breathe In Breathe Out. In 2017 both started sparked romance and started dating. The pair welcomed their first daughter together, Duff’s second child, Banks in October 2018. Following the year, they tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony that incorporated their kids. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Duff announced that she was pregnant and in March 2021 they welcomed their second child together, Mae.

On Tuesday 12 December, Duff revealed that they are expecting a new addition to their family, She shared a photo via Instagram which featured the actress showcasing her baby bump.

