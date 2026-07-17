Who is Himesh Patel? All about the British-Indian actor starring in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Hollywood is full of aspiring actors, but only few have carved out a path as impressive as Himesh Patel. Currently garnering attention for his role as Eurylochus in Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus The Odyssey, the British-Indian actor has firmly established himself as a powerhouse of talent. Read on to know more about the ace artist who has effortlessly transitioned from television soaps to global blockbusters.

Who is Himesh Patel?

Born in Cambridgeshire, England, to Gujarati parents, Himesh Patel’s journey into the limelight is a classic tale of unexpected opportunity. While he was balancing his studies and helping out as his parents' newsagent, often delivering papers even after landing his first major role, the actor auditioned for the iconic soap opera EastEnders.

His portrayal of Tamwar Masood, which he played from 2007 to 2016, became the turning point of his career and an entry into the industry.

After his long tenure in British television, Himesh took a leap that changed everything. In 2019, he starred as Jack Malik in Danny Boyle’s musical comedy Yesterday, a role that brought him international acclaim. Since then, he has become a frequent face in high-profile projects, showcasing his range in comedies like Don’t Look Up and dramas like Greedy People.

His prowess extends to the small screen as well. His performance in the miniseries Station Eleven earned him a well-deserved praise, proving that he is as comfortable with complex, character-driven roles as he is with epic sagas.

Himesh’s professional trajectory reached a new height when he began collaborating with visionary director Christopher Nolan. Having previously appeared in Nolan’s sci-fi epic Tenet, Himesh reunited with the director for The Odyssey.

Stepping into the role of Eurylochus, one of the key figures in the journey of Odysseus, Himesh brings depth to the acclaimed film that features stars like Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron.

From a local delivery boy to standing alongside stars like Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio, Himesh Patel’s evolution is nothing short of inspiring.

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