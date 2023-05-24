Who is Ilona Chernobai? Ukrainian model thrown out of Cannes for covering herself in fake blood

Ilona Chernobai, a model and fitness influencer from Ukraine was recently pulled off the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, after she poured fake blood on herself and staged a protest in support of Ukraine on the stairs leading up to the Palais.

Ilona Chernobai’s protest at the Cannes Film Festival

On May 21, 2023, Chernobai, who has over a million followers on Instagram, arrived at the Cannes red carpet ahead of the filming of the movie Acide. She was seen donning a blue and yellow dress - the colors of the Ukrainian flag. As she approached the steps, she pulled out bags of fake blood from underneath her dress and poured them all over herself. She was detained and escorted away by security immediately. Chernobai’s protest was in support of her country Ukraine.

It should be noted that the city of Cannes banned protests of any kind during the festival this year. Moreover, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Cannes also banned Russian delegates from the festival in 2022. A statement was released that said, “We will not welcome official Russian delegations nor accept the presence of anyone linked to the Russian government.”

Ilona Chernobai’s Instagram post

Ilona Chernobai’s explains and justifies her protest at the Cannes red carpet

Chernobai put up a post on her Instagram space, explaining her stance and actions. The caption, as translated by Variety, stated that Ilona’s action was in support of the occupied territories and the people who live there.

“On the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, I came out in a dress in the colors of our flag and poured red paint on myself. I used my chance and with this act I reminded what is happening in Ukraine!!!” Ilona Chernobai

Chernobai further continued that she cannot post pictures from the events on her Instagram stories any longer as the platform ‘destroys everything’. She also shared that her page is under the danger of getting deleted. “I am very glad that my act spread all over the world media! People should not forget about us!” Ilona Chernobai wrote. “I am with Ukraine in my heart,” she said. “I did what I had to do!”

She also mentioned that she has now been banned from Cannes and many other events but she maintained that it was ‘worth it’.

