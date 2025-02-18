Who Is in Jean Charles de Menezes Drama? Disney+ Announces Cast for Series

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to shootings and death.

Disney+ has unveiled the cast for its upcoming drama series Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes. The series will focus on the tragic story of de Menezes, a Brazilian electrician who was mistakenly identified as a terrorist and shot by police in London following the 7/7 bombings in 2005.

Edison Alcaide, a newcomer to television, will take on the role of de Menezes. The series is expected to premiere in the spring. The series brings together a well-known cast alongside Edison Alcaide.

Conleth Hill will take on the role of Sir Ian Blair, who was the Metropolitan Police Commissioner when the incident happened. Emily Mortimer will play Cressida Dick, who later became the chief of the Metropolitan Police. The cast also includes familiar names like Russell Tovey, Max Beesley, Daniel Mays, Laura Aikman, and The Crown star Alex Jennings.

According to Deadline, writer and producer Jeff Pope said, “We’ve got a heavyweight ensemble cast in place that will help us examine the events that led to the tragic shooting of the innocent Jean Charles de Menezes.”

The series will cover the events leading to the shooting of de Menezes, a Brazilian electrician who was shot at Stockwell Underground station. It happened two weeks after the 7/7 attacks when police were searching for suspects linked to a failed bombing attempt.

De Menezes was followed for nearly an hour, and surveillance officers mistakenly identified him as a suspect. He was shot dead on a crowded tube train, causing public outcry and raising questions about police shoot-to-kill policies.

Jeff Pope added, “He was just a commuter who was tracked for nearly an hour with surveillance failing to correctly identify him, before he was shot dead on a crowded tube train.” De Menezes’ family, including his parents, are working as consultants for the series.

The series is written by Jeff Pope, known for factual dramas like The Reckoning and See No Evil: The Moors Murders. Kwadjo Dajan is producing the series, and Paul Andrew Williams is directing. All three serve as executive producers.

The series is being released around the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 bombings, alongside other documentaries like Channel 4’s Shoot to Kill: Terror on the Tube.