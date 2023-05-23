Who is in Meghan Markle's inner circle? List of Hollywood celebs who are friends with Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals and moved away from the royal family in 2020. After relocating to Montecito, California, the Duchess of Sussex have continued to remain friends with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Oprah Winfrey among others. Read on the article to find out who is in the Suits actress’ inner circle of friends.

Meghan Markle’s inner circle of friends

Beyonce

Beyonce and Meghan Markle first met in July 2019 at the London premiere of The Lion King. According to Entertainment Tonight, Beyonce’s husband Jay Z had offered some advice to the new parents at the time Harry and Meghan. Jay Z reportedly advised the royal couple to always find some time for themselves.

After Meghan’s 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce also showed her support to the actress on her website and said that they are always ‘strengthened and inspired’ by her.

2. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle know each other since 2020, when the Sussexes made the move to California. They also sat down for a tell-all interview when Meghan opened up about her suicidal tendencies when she was a senior royal member. Oprah and Markle are also neighbors in Montecito.

3. Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen and Meghan’s friendship started when the ladies first met in 2017 at a dog shelter. DeGeneres spoke about their friendship and how she met Markle when she announced the royal couple's engagement on her show. Since then, Meghan has featured on her talk show quite a few times. Harry and Meghan also attended Ellen and her partner Portia de Rossi’s vow renewals earlier this year.

4. Serena Williams

Serena Williams and Meghan Markle’s friendship is over a decade old. They first met at the 2010 Super Bowl and have remained friends ever since. After she lost the U.S. Open finals in 2018, the former ace tennis player shared that she and Meghan relied a lot on each other when it came to daily media scrutiny.

5. Gwyneth Paltrow

Meghan is also close to Hollywood actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow. They recently reunited for a sushi date in California. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Meghan, Prince Harry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden all enjoyed dinner at Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Montecito.” Meghan’s now-defunct website called The Tig was reportedly inspired by Paltrow’s lifestyle website.

