Who is India Amarteifio? 5 things to know about the young Queen Charlotte

India Amarteifio has been in the spotlight since Netflix announced the cast for the Bridgerton spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The 21-year-old actress wowed the viewers with her immense talent and lovable portrayal of the fierce Queen Charlotte. Here are 5 things you might not have known about India Amarteifio.

India plays Queen Charlotte

India Amarteifio plays the young Queen Charlotte spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The series Queen Charlotte shows the story of a young queen who came to England to marry King George III. India told Vogue in an interview that creator Shonda Rhimes and director Tom Verica “were adamant that they didn’t want me to emulate anything that Golda had done—I could create my own Charlotte. As a teenager, she’s very inquisitive and headstrong. She knows herself, but she’s also not afraid to falter. Her actual history gave me more than I needed in terms of background.”

India spoke about how she identifies with the character because she’s mixed race. “I’ve got a white mum, and my dad is Black—born in London, but with Ghanaian ancestry—so I can relate to her in terms of not really knowing where you fit in.”

India played Nala

India played young Nala in The Lion King on West End. She went on to join the cast of Matilda the Musical and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The actress began performing at the age of 10 years old.

India started as a dancer

During her interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, India narrated the story of how she discovered acting through dancing, “I used to dance, and I injured myself. And then I realized I probably shouldn’t be doing this all the time. But I loved the kind of storytelling aspect of dance, and then I watched Call Me By Your Name when I was like 15 and went, I need to make someone feel like how I felt watching that."

India says she bonded with her mother over the show

India told Jimmy Kimmel that she and her mother watched Queen Charlotte together before it premiered. She mentioned that watching the show with her mom was a “bonding experience like no other.” She continued, “I just felt like I had to jump in at the deep and just show her all the steamy scenes, get it out of the way, and then we can just, you know, move past it.”

India is learning to play the bass guitar

India revealed in an interview with Vogue that she is “learning the bass guitar.” She added that she is “enjoying having a bit of a break at the moment after six months of quite intense filming.” India confessed that she would like to do more theatre in the future.

