Who is Ines de Ramon? 5 things to know about Brad Pitt's girlfriend who was spotted wearing B initial necklace

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt romance rumors have been making headlines since November 2022. Since then, the duo has been often spotted together during events and date nights. Recently, US Weekly revealed that Ramon is really into Brad and “even wears a necklace with a ‘B’ initial”. With Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon getting serious, here are five things to know about the jewelry designer.

About Ines de Ramon

1. Ines de Ramon was married to Paul Wesley

Ramon and Paul Wesley sparked the romance rumors in 2018 when they were photographed holding hands. Later Vampire Diaries actors made their relationship official with an Instagram post. In 2020, Ines confirmed that they had tied a knot in February 2019 in a secret ceremony on a beach. Later in September 2022, it was confirmed that Wesley and Ramon had parted ways.

2. She works in jewelry industry

Ines de Ramon graduated with a business administration degree in 2013. She is currently vice president at the L.A. based jewelry brand named Anita Ko Jewelry, which is frequented by A-listers like Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber. Ramon had previously worked in companies like Grisogono and Christie.

3. Ines de Ramon is fluent in several languages

PEOPLE reported that Ines De Ramon is fluent in multiple languages including Italian, French, German, English, and Spanish.

4. She completed her college in Switzerland

Ramon’s LinkedIn profile states that she graduated from University of Geneva in 2013 with a Bachelor's Degree in business administration. She even became an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach in 2019.

5. Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt are getting serious

US Weekly reported that even seven months after making headlines for their relationship, Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt are going strong. A source told the publication, “They are definitely in love and Brad's friends are thrilled to see how happy he is with her.”

