Who is Jaafar Jackson, the man set to play Michael Jackson in the King of Pop’s biopic?

Jaafar Jackson is set to get into Michael Jackson’s shoes in the late legend’s upcoming biopic. Deadline exclusively reported that Jaafar will be portraying the King of Pop in the Antoine Fuqua-directed film. The same was confirmed by Fuqua on his Instagram space. This exciting information raises the question, who is Jaafar and how is he related to Michael Jackson? Continue reading to find out. Who is Jaafar Jackson?

Jaafar Jackson is Michael Jackson’s nephew. Yes, that’s right. According to The Guardian, Jaafar is the second-youngest son of Michael’s brother Jermaine Jackson – a member of the Jackson 5. A singer and songwriter by profession, this will be the first time the 26-year-old will be portraying a major film role. Jaafar has been singing and dancing since he was 12 and has showcased his talent by covering artists like Sam Cooke and Marvin Gaye, on top of his own original songs. Taking to his Twitter space, Jaafar expressed gratitude for the opportunity as he posted a picture of himself doing a signature Michael Jackson pose in front of mirrors in a studio. In the caption, he wrote, “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

MJ’s mother Katherine Jackson is also ecstatic about the prospect of her grandson playing her late son on screen. “Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers,” she said. More about Michael Jackson’s biopic Michael Jackson’s upcoming biopic is simply titled Michael. It will be directed by Antoine Fuqua – who also helmed Emancipation. The script is by John Logan. Michael will be produced by Graham King, who was also behind Bohemian Rhapsody – the film about Freddie Mercury Queen. GK Films will also co-produce alongside the co-executors of Jackson’s estate John Branca and John McClain. If a report by Deadline is believed, the film won’t elude from portraying the complex topics about the King of Pop’s life including the pedophile accusations and his death at the age of 50 in 2009, caused by a cardiac arrest reportedly brought along by a ‘cocktail of sedatives’.

