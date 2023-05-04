Who is Jackson Mahomes? Star quarterback Patrick's brother arrested on charges of aggravated sexual battery

Jackson Mahomes, younger brother of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested on Wednesday, March 3, 2023, on charges of aggravated sexual battery. Continue reading to know what exactly happened and more details about the controversial 22-year-old.

Jackson Mahomes arrested on aggravated sexual battery charges

Mahomes was arrested after a 40-year-old woman accused him of assaulting her in February. Video footage shows him forcibly grabbing and kissing her with his hands around her neck as she tries to push him away. The woman named Aspen Vaughn, who is the owner of the Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, also accused Mahomes of shoving a staff member.

The social media star was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on Wednesday, May 3. He has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and an additional fourth count of misdemeanor battery, as per reports. Mahomes was released on a $100,000 bond and was spotted leaving the jail in the afternoon. A criminal convicted of aggravated sexual battery in Kansas carries up to a 55-month sentence.

Mahomes' lawyer, Brandan Davies, defended his client despite video footage and said, "Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

In a statement from March this year, the attorney told KCTV5, "We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson. Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."

The TikTok star was assigned a preliminary hearing for May 11, 2023, and he is required to appear in person for the same. He was previously involved in controversy when he dumped water on a Baltimore Ravens fan in 2021. The younger brother of the Kansas City Chiefs star, Mahomes was also caught on camera grabbing a woman's face in Las Vegas in 2022.

