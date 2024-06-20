Who Is Jacob Tremblay? Meet Child Actor From Room Movie As He Graduates High School

Jacob Tremblay, who received an immense amount of applause for featuring in the dark, thrilling movie Room alongside Brie Larson, has graduated high school. He recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the event as he is seen walking across the stage to receive his felicitation.

All decked up in the graduation robe and cap, Jacob looked quite handsome in the pictures. He graduated from the Walnut Grove Secondary School in Langley, British Columbia, Canada. Sharing the photos, he captioned them, "Congratulations WGSS Class of 2024!"

Meet Jacob Tremblay, the child actor

The child actor who gained massive popularity overnight after featuring in the Academy Award-nominated movie is Jacob Tremblay. His Room co-star Brie Larson, who played his mom in the film, won an Oscar. Even though he acted in many movies before this one, Room gave him the fame he deserved. For portraying such a beautiful character as Jack, he won the Critics Choice award and was even nominated for the 2016 Screen Actors Guild prize for Best Actor.

He later on featured in other movies like Good Boys, The Toxic Avenger, and more. In Wonder, Jacob Tremblay plays a boy with a facial deformity. He appeared in that movie alongside Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson who portrayed his parents’ characters. Jacob has even voiced for Luca and Flounder the fish from 2023’s version of The Little Mermaid.

In an interview with Comingsoon, Jacob expressed his thoughts about his career and said, "It's definitely interesting because I definitely am very experienced on set, but I feel like even for the biggest stars in the world there's always something to learn.” He further said, "I'm just excited to do future projects. I like playing a bunch of different characters, so I'm excited to see where that takes me and what characters I get to play and do research behind the character."

Well, the 9-year-old boy who received so much appreciation for being a child actor is now a high school graduate. Congratulations.

