Who is Jake Bongoivi? Here's everything you need to know about Millie Bobby Brown’s fiance

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown is now engaged. Millie,19, and her now fiance Jake Bongoivi, 20, publicly started dating in 2021. Now that fans hear wedding bells in the near future, they have started wondering who Milie’s fiance is.

Jake Bongoivi's father is Jon Bon Jovi

If you haven’t figured out by the same surnames already, Jake is the infamous Jon Bongoivi’s son. Jon is the one who founded the famous rock band, Bon Jovi. Bon Jovi has worked on 15 studio albums with his band and two solo ones. Jake, though, has previously mentioned that he does not want to follow in his father's steps. He said, 'I think I'll leave that to my dad! There's really no following act there.'

He continued, 'There was always music playing in the house growing up, all different types of genres from all different types of worlds. But what spoke to me were the people on the screen, not the voices through the speakers.' he also spoke about how having his father’s influence in his life has been a “wonderful learning curve.” He added, “It's just great to hear it directly from a first-person source, their experience coming up through artistic expression. As long as you can have your identity – who you are and what you originally set out to do – and keep that strong, that's the goal.’

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown announces engagement with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, flaunts huge diamond ring

Jake Bongoivi's career

Jake, like his fiance Millie is an actor; he has two upcoming movies a holiday comedy, Sweetheart, which is set to release in 2023, and a comedy film named Rockbottom, where he plays the lead singer of a rock band who must overcome his stage fear in order to get the band to succeed. McKaley Miller, Teala Dunn, and Tom Everett Scott will be starring alongside Jake in this movie.

Jake Bongoivi's Relationship with Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongoivi are reported to have gotten familiar on Instagram before getting romantically involved with each other. Millie mentioned in an interview, 'We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"

The pair first disclosed their relationship to their fans in June 2021 through her Instagram. Jake and Millie announced their engagement with a cute post where the stranger showed off her massive ring, captioning it with the Taylor Swift song lyrics, 'I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown announces debut novel titled Nineteen Steps; Fan asks, ‘What can you not do?’