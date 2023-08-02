Who is Jamie Foxx's sister? 5 things to know about Deidra Dixon who helped actor during health scare

Jamie Foxx made a heartfelt post for his sister Diedra Dixon on her birthday and expressed his gratitude to her. The actor showered his love on his sister and spoke highly of her. Jamie Foxx, who about months ago had a medical scare shared how his sister was all there for him. Foxx’s sister is a well-known hair stylist, who has worked on a number of high-profile projects, according to the Celebrity Mirror. Read on to know more about Diedra Dixon.

5 things to know about Jamie Foxx's sister Deidra Dixon

Dixon is a famous hair stylist

Dixon is an award-winning hairdresser who has worked on some of the world’s most iconic hairstyles. She’s also an artist, a writer, and a nail technician, but her specialty is hair. Dixon manages a number of hair departments in Hollywood, having worked as a hair stylist on a number of films.

Deidra Dixon is famous in hollywood

Deidra was Boseman’s personal stylist throughout Black Panther. She styled the deceased actor for several performances. Dixon prefers to write one-lines and quotes instead of poetry. Her writings focus on love, acceptance, and self-expression.

Dixon oversees a variety of film production departments in Hollywood. Prior to her current role, she served as a visual stylist on a number of films, including Infinity War, Black Panther, Marshall, Baby Driver, and Sleepless.

Deidra Dixon’s relationship status

As far as her current relationship status is concerned, she is unmarried and has not been in contact with any individual in recent times. According to the Celebrity Mirror, she has not been in a relationship with a man or has a spouse.

Dixon had a sister who passed away at the age of 36

Deidra Dixon had a sister in addition to her brother, Jamie Foxx. Deondra Dixon was the first recipient of the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award and the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's ambassador. She died at the age of 36 due to several health issues.

Diedra is a member of the tantra tribe

Deidra is a member of the Tantra tribe, which is a group of spiritual people who engage in regular spiritual practices. As Jamie Foxx's sister, Deidra is open to all religions and encourages wellness in spirituality on her social media platforms. Deidra is also a big fan of Fair Studio Art. She often joins in on their tantra challenges.

For the unversed, in the birthday post for Diedra, Jamie Foxx expressed his love, and wished, “Happy birthday my beautiful sister, D. You are magical, beautiful, and courageous lionesses. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you. If you hadn’t made the decisions you did, I would have lost my life. I love you forever & ever, D.” He then asked his followers to swipe left to see more pics of the birthday girl.

Meanwhile, in April 2020, Foxx suffered from a serious medical emergency. The family did not disclose the details of the incident. However, it is believed to have been severe. Foxx has only recently opened up about the incident, stating that he had been through hell and got back. He expressed his gratitude to Dixon and to his daughter Corinne for their love and support during the time of his illness.



