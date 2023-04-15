Who is Janet Von Schmeling, Drake Bell's wife and what happened between them?

Actors Drake Bell and his former wife Janet Von Schmeling had a private romance of five years, followed by a secret wedding, a child, and an eventual divorce. Here's a timeline of their relationship and details about who Bell's former wife Von Schmeling is.

Who is Janet Von Schmeling?

Janet Von Schmeling is an actress who has appeared in projects like Painting Autumn, Just Jenna, How to Survive High School, SWAT, and Criminal Minds. The 28-year-old was born on June 1, 1994, and currently lives in Florida with her and Bell's son Jeremy. As per reports, Schmeling who is also a producer who starred in the 2017 video series Murder Mystery Stories.

Reports also claim that she used to work for a PR company called Decibel Media Group. Not much is known about Schmeling who prefers to keep her life low-key but shares pictures of her adventures with her son sometimes, along with some behind-the-scenes from her projects.

When did Janet Von Schmeling and Drake Bell marry?

Schmeling and Bell dated each other for five years before secretly tying the knot in 2018 after dating. The two have a son together named Jeremy. It was on June 30, 2021, that the 36-year-old tweeted in Spanish and revealed that he had secretly married Schmeling three years ago and that they share a "wonderful" son.

"In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son. Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes," the tweet translates.

Bell announced this two weeks after he pleaded guilty to two criminal counts of attempted child endangerment for sending inappropriate messages to a girl who was 15 years old in 2017. He was then sentenced to two years of probation and community service in July 2021.

When did Janet Von Schmeing and Drake Bell separate?

Schmeling and Bell reportedly separated in 2022. A source told People in January 2023 that the actress left Bell "a few months ago." They proceeded to add, "Janet is devoted to raising their son. Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible."

The source further explained, "Drake needed to take time to get help and focus on his health," referring to his substance abuse. Another source told Page Six, "They had some incredible beautiful times before. He needs to focus on being healthy, and they'll be great co-parents in the future. It's a bad moment in time for Drake. But he is a great dad when he is healthy and sober."

Drake Bell's 'missing' incident and attempt to suicide reports

A few days back, Bell was declared "missing and endangered" by the police. The spokesperson for the Daytona Police Department later revealed, "At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact, and Mr. Bell is safe." The actor then proceeded to tweet about what happened.

"You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this? [laughing face emoji]," the tweet reads. While Bell has brushed the incident under the carpet by joking about it, some reports suggest that he had a "fall out" with Schmeling which led to "possible attempted suicide." The Orlando Police Department has revealed that the actor sent texts saying he was going to "get drunk and hang himself."

