Who Is Jason Momoa's New Girlfriend Adria Arjona? Everything We Know As Aquaman Star Confirms Relationship

Jason Momoa is in love he has very publicly declared the fact.

After finalizing his divorce from Lisa Bonet in January 2024, Momoa confirmed his relationship with actress Adria Arjona on Monday, May 20.

In a gallery of photos shared on Instagram, Momoa can be seen hugging Arjona during a dinner in Japan, calling her his “amor” in the caption. The couple’s social media debut comes shortly after the actor revealed he was “very much in a relationship” at the Basingstoke Comic Con in England earlier this month.

Amid Momoa going public with his relationship, here's everything to know about his lady love.

Adria Arjona is Puerto Rican; however, she ‘Grew up all over the place’

Arjona was born on April 25, 1992, in San Juan, Puerto Rico to her parents Leslie Torress and Ricardo Arjona. Though she was born in Puerto Rico, she spent her childhood in Mexico City, before moving to Miami and NYC.

Speaking with Numéro Netherlands, Arjona discussed her diverse background, noting she "grew up all over the place."

“I feel very Puerto Rican when I'm in the Island. I feel very Guatemalan when I'm in Guatemala. I feel very Mexican when I'm in Mexico,” the actress explained, adding, “I don't know where I identify from, that's really hard for me.”

Her father is a famous Guatemalan singer

Arjona isn't the first in her family to explore the entertainment business. Her father, Ricardo Arjona, is an internationally renowned singer and songwriter. Speaking with People Chica in March 2018, Arjona noted that her father inspires her in her own career.

“He motivates me and pushes my limits and makes sure that I'm always growing as an artist,” she said. “He is constantly making me cultivate my head, not just my personality.”

Not only her dad, Arjona added that her whole family has been her biggest supporter.

Arjona’s trying days in New York — She wanted to be an actress after all

After leaving Mexico at age 12, Arjona briefly moved to Miami, before finding her way to New York City when she turned 18. There, she pursued her passion for acting by studying at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute, and like all broke teenagers in NYC, she waited tables to make ends meet.

“I learned the value of money and working hard. It helped me because I got to be on my feet. And I think today I can do 16-hour days thanks to being a waitress,” Arjona told Chica of her experience.

Adria Arjona's acting credits

Fun Fact: Adria and Jason starred as a married couple in 2021’s Sweet Girl and this is where the duo reportedly met and fell in love.

Aside from her role as Momoa’s wife, Arjona is known for Morbius, Life of the Party, Father of the Bride, True Detective, Narcos, and more.

Next, she is set to appear alongside Glen Powell in the Netflix romantic action comedy Hit Man.

Arjona was previously married

Arjona was previously married to lawyer Edgardo Canales. The duo got hitched in 2019 and attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party together in 2020. It's not clear when they split.