Who is Jennifer Garner's ex-boyfriend, Michael Vartan? Exploring his life, career, and relationship amid actress' birthday wishes

Jennifer Garner and her ex-boyfriend began the trend of Hollywood couples being shipped by their shared fandom. However, they decided to call it quits after briefly dating while they starred together on Alias. Jennifer Garner, however, made headlines recently when she shared a birthday post on her Instagram for Michael Vartan.

Jennifer took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of them, which was captioned, "I can't remember why I was Bavarian, but I do know today is your birthday. I hope it's a great one, Michael! XX S. Bristow". Fans believe they have stayed in touch over the years, as she had also wished him his 50th birthday with a throwback picture. We take a look at Michael Vartan's life, career, and relationships.

A look at Alias star Michael Vartan, who dated Jennifer Garner

The French-American actor made his debut working with French productions shortly after he arrived in Los Angeles. His most notable works include Alias (2001-2006), Never Been Kissed (1999), and One Hour Photo (2002).

Michael Vartan started dating Jennifer Garner in mid-2003, which caught severe media attention. Their breakup was announced later in August 2004.

The actor was briefly married to Lauren Skaar, whom he first met at a Whole Foods Market parking lot. He spoke to People Magazine regarding the wedding and shared, "Our plans for the future are to live a happy, simple life, have kids, lots of dogs and go with the flow."

Vartan and Skaar tied the knot at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach. They later announced their split in 2014, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jennifer Garner is on a streak of maintaining good relationships with her exes

When Jennifer Garner joined TikTok back in 2021, the first video she uploaded was a reunion of Alias cast members, including Michael. However, Jennifer has maintained good relationships with her other exes, including Ben Affleck. She was married to Affleck between 2005 to 2018.

Even in the midst of a divorce, she was spotted driving him to rehab and co-parenting her children with him. She also wished him Father's Day and wrote, "Happy Father's Day to the best to ever do the job. (Jeans in church — I made my connecting flight, but my luggage didn't). We love you, Dad. X. PS Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father's Day, Ben! X"

