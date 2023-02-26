Who is Jennifer McBride, the woman suing Lady Gaga?

Jennifer McBride, an old woman recently filed a lawsuit against Lady Gaga for not paying her the amount that the singer promised to pay as a reward, if anyone finds her stolen dogs. The” Stupid Lover” singer has offered a whopping prize money of $500,000 to the one who finds her dog and returns them to her safely.

As per reports, Gaga’s two dogs, Koji and Gustav, were kidnapped in 2021. Her dog walker Fisher was also shot while trying to save the puppies from abduction. This crime was carried out by James Howard Jackson and Jaylin White, and the former has been sentenced to 21 years of jail for committing this crime. The police also arrested a 50-year-old McBride, who returned the dogs to the police saying she had found them. But later, she was suspected to be a part of the crime because she had dated the father of one of the criminals.