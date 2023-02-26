Who is Jennifer McBride, the woman suing Lady Gaga?
Jennifer McBride, 50, sues Lady Gaga for not paying reward in dogs theft case; demands USD 1.5 million from the singer.
Jennifer McBride, an old woman recently filed a lawsuit against Lady Gaga for not paying her the amount that the singer promised to pay as a reward, if anyone finds her stolen dogs. The” Stupid Lover” singer has offered a whopping prize money of $500,000 to the one who finds her dog and returns them to her safely.
As per reports, Gaga’s two dogs, Koji and Gustav, were kidnapped in 2021. Her dog walker Fisher was also shot while trying to save the puppies from abduction. This crime was carried out by James Howard Jackson and Jaylin White, and the former has been sentenced to 21 years of jail for committing this crime. The police also arrested a 50-year-old McBride, who returned the dogs to the police saying she had found them. But later, she was suspected to be a part of the crime because she had dated the father of one of the criminals.
Also read: Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer’s dognapping shooter convicted with 21 YEARS in prison | PINKVILLA
Now, McBride has filed a case against Lady Gaga for not giving her the reward money she claims. Also, she has claimed triple the amount from the court this time for misleading her. As per reports, the reason why she returned the dogs was only that she would get the money in return.
Check out the Instagram post shared by Lady Gaga in 2021 -
Lady Gaga’s bond with her dogs
Lady Gaga’s dogs have been well-known to all her fans even before they got kidnapped. The ‘Look What I Found’ singer’s dogs have always been in the spotlight, be it their red-carpet appearance or cover shoot for a magazine with her. The singer has three dogs named Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustavo. Born on Jan 14, 2015, Koji has been with Gaga since April 2015. The ‘Born this way’ singer is also a proud mama to Gustavo who was born in 2016. While Miss Asia was born on Feb 1, 2014 and is 7 years old. Asia was the only one who was not stolen in the attack while the other two were kidnapped. Gaga's dogs have accompanied her to magazine shoots, including the cover of Harper's Bazaar in 2015.
Also read: Joker 2: Lady Gaga stuns in FIRST PIC as Harley Quinn in sequel; Fan says ‘Best Valentine gift ever’ | PINKVILLA
Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer’s dognapping shooter convicted with 21 YEARS in prison | PINKVILLA
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more