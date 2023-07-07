Who is Jeremy Allen White? 5 things to know about Selena Gomez's rumoured partner

Jeremy Allen White, known for his portrayal of Lip Gallagher in Shameless, has recently gained popularity with his role as Carmy Berzatto in The Bear. As fans have fallen in love with his brooding and talented character, it's time to delve deeper into the life of this New York-born star.

A dancer turned actor

White's upbringing in a family of theatre actors influenced his early passion for the performing arts. He studied ballet, jazz, and tap dance during his childhood. However, he shifted his focus to acting at the age of 11, leaving behind his dance training to pursue a career on stage and screen.

Acting breakthrough

After venturing into various small projects, White's breakthrough came when he landed the role of Lip Gallagher in Shameless soon after graduating high school. While he cherishes his time on the show, the end of Shameless after 11 seasons left him questioning his identity as an actor. He began to explore other possibilities and opportunities beyond the long-running series.

Culinary skills

White's transformative role as Chef Carmy in The Bear required him to immerse himself in the culinary world. Despite having no prior interest in cooking, he embraced the challenge and enrolled at the Institute of Culinary Education in Pasadena. Through intensive training at esteemed restaurants like Republique and Pasjoli, he honed his cooking skills and even prepared food served to customers.

Keeping it platonic

While fans of The Bear hope for a romantic connection between Carmy and his sous-chef Sydney, White has expressed his preference for their relationship to remain platonic. He values their bond and the emotional connection they share, believing that adding romance or sexuality would compromise what he appreciates about their dynamic.

Recent speculations about Selena Gomez

Recently, White was spotted without a wedding ring as his wife filed for divorce, fueling rumors and speculation about his relationship status. However, no official confirmation or statement has been made regarding his personal life. He is also rumored to be dating Selena Gomez now.

